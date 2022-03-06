New York City FC, Whitecaps play to scoreless draw in Canada
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Thomas Hasal made four saves for his third career MLS shutout in the Vancouver Whitecaps’ 0-0 tie with New York City FC on Saturday.
Hasal volleyed Thiago Andrade’s volley over the bar in the 89th minute.
Sean Johnson made one save for defending MLS Cup champion New York City.
Both teams are 0-1-1 after opening with shutout losses.
Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.