New York City FC, Sporting Kansas City draw 0-0

Sean Johnson made three saves for New York City FC and Tim Melia had two saves for Sporting Kansas City in a 0-0 draw Saturday.

NYCFC (4-3-2) outshot Sporting KC (2-6-3) 11-6, with two shots on goal to three for Sporting KC.

Both teams next play Saturday. NYCFC play host to the Columbus Crew and Sporting KC visits the Portland Timbers.