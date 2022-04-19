New York-Boston sports playoff rivalries, ranked

Sign up here to get Beyond the Back Page delivered to your inbox each weekday morning.

Kyrie Irving’s bird-flipping repartee Sunday with the fans at TD Garden certainly wasn’t the first example, but it marks the latest in a long line of memorable moments in the feisty sports rivalry between New York and Boston.

From the Curse of the Bambino to the Red Sox’s 0-3 comeback in the 2004 ALCS, from Bill Belichick resigning as the HC of the NYJ and defecting to New England to Eli and the Giants ending the Patriots’ perfect season, from Bobby Orr beating the Rangers to Bobby Nystrom and Clark Gillies beating up the Bruins, from “gets by Buckner” to the Knicks’ 1973 “Easter Resurrection” to Patrick Ewing’s buzzer-beater to Game 1 of this year’s Nets-Celtics series, all of New York’s teams in those sports have experienced firsthand the age-old rivalry between the two cities.

Irving’s antagonistic response to the Beantown denizens likely will ratchet up the vitriol for Wednesday’s Game 2. It also only will add to the strife and contention between sports fans in each town, with a chance for Nets-Celtics to move up in our all-time top-10 snapshot of Boston-New York moments: