New rules, playoff format, other changes

New rules, playoff format, other changes

by

The biggest issues in the new collective bargaining agreement, and the ones that largely led to the 99-day lockout, won’t be visible to fans come Opening Day.

While some of the on-field rule changes that were discussed — such as the elimination of the shift, bigger bases and the implementation of a pitch clock — will have to wait till next year at least, there will be a few noticeable differences in Major League Baseball this season, especially in October.

Here’s a breakdown of the changes, courtesy of the new CBA:

Bigger playoffs

The postseason field is expanding from 10 to 12 teams, meaning there will be an extra wild card in each league and no more one-game playoffs.

The top two teams in each league — the division winners with the two best records — will receive first-round byes while the third division winner hosts the third wild card and the top two wild cards will square off, each in a three-game series.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred speaks during Spring Training.
AP

The No. 1 seed will then play the winner of the top two wild cards and the No. 2 seed will play the winner of the third division champ and third wild card, each in a best-of-five series, just as the division round has been in the past.

The championship series and World Series remain best-of-seven.

Another ramification — there will be no more chances for a Game 163. Tiebreakers will be used to determine playoff teams, if necessary, instead of an extra showdown on the field.

Pitchers hang up their bats

Aside from two-way star Shohei Ohtani, pitchers won’t be hitting anymore as the universal designated hitter has arrived. That should mean fewer automatic strikeouts, sacrifice bunt attempts or the occasional highlight of a pitcher hitting a home run in the National League.

Ohtani will have his own rule, allowing him to stay in the game as a DH even after he exits as a pitcher.

Citi Field
Citi Field
Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

Other changes

  • The “ghost” runner — an automatic runner starting on second base in extra innings — is back, but only for 2022.
  •  Doubleheaders will revert to nine-inning games each after featuring seven-inning twin bills the last two years.
  •  Players can now only be optioned a maximum of five times in a season, which should cut down on the constant shuttling from MLB to Triple-A for some young players.
  •  Also just this year, rosters will expand from 26 to 28 through May 1 to help teams compensate for the shortened spring training.

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.