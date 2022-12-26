New Red Sox offseason twist is Chris Sale trade interest

The free-agent market is starting to dry up, and pitching-needy teams are looking to the Red Sox for a somewhat surprising trade possibility.

The Post’s Jon Heyman reports teams have inquired with Boston about the availability of Chris Sale. The 33-year-old lefty was once one of the top pitchers in the sport, but has been plagued by injuries since signing a five-year, $145 million contract with the Red Sox in 2019.

“Red Sox are not looking to trade any of their starters but view rotation as an area of depth and are at least willing to listen, and consider,” Heyman wrote. “Sale does have complete no trade clause so he can veto potential deals.”

Tommy John surgery cost Sale the entire 2020 season and most of 2021. Sale’s 2022 season started on the IL with a rib stress fracture, before he broke his pinky on a comebacker in his second start of the season against the Yankees and later broke his wrist in a bicycle accident that ended his season.

Chris Sale pitching for the Red Sox on July 17, 2022. Getty Images

“It’s very frustrating,” Sale said after the July 17 injury against the Yankees. “Elbow surgery for a pitcher is not uncommon, right? That happens with the job, with what we’re doing. We deal with that. Some of this other stuff, you think, ‘Why me?’”

The Red Sox have been criticized for a slow offfseason that most notably saw them lose start shortstop Xander Bogaerts to the Padres. Their notable additions have been Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida and veteran closer Kenley Jansen.

“I actually think the trade market could be a really good route to adding impact to our club,” chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom told The Athletic after Bogaerts signed with the Padres.

“We are looking (into) a lot of significant moves there as long as we can do it in a way that isn’t just robbing Peter to pay Paul, that’s actually moving us forward in 2023 and giving us a chance to make a significant step forward from where we sit today.”

Chris Sale after taking an Aaron Hicks line drive off his pinky on July 17, 2022. Getty Images

Most projections have Sale slotted at the top of the Red Sox rotation with Nick Pivetta and Garrett Whitlock behind him. Nathan Eovaldi, who spent the past five seasons with the Red Sox, is the top remaining free-agent starting pitcher.