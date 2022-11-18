New Mexico vs. San Diego State prediction: College football picks, odds

Commercial content 21+.



Sometimes the best way to handicap a college football game is to find the weakest link on either side and attack it directly. That’s the case here for New Mexico, which has the worst offense in the nation and is an easy target for bettors to fade in Friday’s tilt with visiting San Diego State.

That may sound like an exaggeration, but the Lobos’ attack is, ironically, the most toothless in all of college football. Entering this week, New Mexico is averaging just 11.8 points per game against FBS opponents, which ranks 131st out of 131 teams in the country. It also ranks dead last in yards per game (215.9), nearly 50 yards worse than the next-lowest mark set by Nevada (258.8).



New Mexico vs. San Diego State prediction



Coincidentally, San Diego State’s defense held Nevada to just seven points when those two faced off on Oct. 22. Two weeks later, it limited UNLV to just 10 points. The Aztecs aren’t exactly a defensive juggernaut, but they still rank 39th in scoring defense (23.6 ppg) and face a New Mexico offense that has scored 10 points or fewer in four straight games.

Betting on College Football?

The Lobos scored just three points last week behind quarterback Justin Holaday, who has been wholly ineffective replacing former Kansas transfer Miles Kendrick. Those two have combined to throw nearly three times as many interceptions (eight) as touchdowns (three), and I’d expect more of the same here.

New Mexico vs. San Diego State pick

New Mexico under 10.5 total points (BetMGM)