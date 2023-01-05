New Jersey still the leading state in sports betting – but New York is catching up

Commercial Content 21+



New Jersey – the mecca of sports gambling. Didn’t think that would be the case 10 years ago, did you?

But since PASPA (Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act) was repealed by the New Jersey Supreme Court in 2018, that’s precisely what it has become. New Jersey has taken a whopping $31 billion in just four years since sports betting legalization – the most of any state in that span.

But that lead is dwindling fast, as New Yorkers continue to show their infatuation with sports gambling.

Sure enough, the mecca of basketball, culture, and business will soon add sports betting to its list of greatness.



Rank State Wagered since 2018 Wagered in 2021 Wagered in 2022 1 New Jersey $31,570,491,826 $7,572,075,666 8,787,414,017 2 Nevada $27,723,080,786 $6,042,573,006 6,898,552,881 3 Pennsylvania $17,348,076,597 5,040,145,825 5,707,348,213 4 Illinois $16,597,597,363 5,452,309,352 7,693,214,546 5 New York $15,019,150,749 176,346,682 14,655,604,152 6 Indiana $10,071,140,268 3,366,396,374 4,036,459,030 7 Colorado $9,144,348,841 2,910,637,299 4,111,067,122 8 Michigan $7,917,820,319 2,950,754,391 3,821,150,517 9 Virginia $7,114,851,026 2,392,572,691 3,893,060,312 10 Tennessee $6,013,390,107 2,022,900,000 2,970,645,584 Figures provided by Sportsbookreview.com

Sportsbook in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Getty Images for Draft Kings

As you can see in the figure above, New Jersey has a rather sizeable lead among the field, but it is New York that has claimed sports betting dominance this year.

In 2022, New York wagered more than $14 billion, nearly double the next-highest state (New Jersey). At this rate, New York projects to overtake New Jersey as the tops in sports betting handle by 2025.

One thing is clear: sports betting stops and starts with New York and New Jersey. The only thing missing is a casino or two to fill the gap for gamblers in the Big Apple.