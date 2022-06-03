New Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code delivers $1,500 risk-free bet

Commercial content. 21+.



New York Post readers can get their hands on a huge new customer offer with Caesars Sportsbook, using the new promo code NPBONUS15. Check out how to grab a massive free bet, and what you can wager it on.

<br />

What is the new Caesars Sportsbook Promo?



Bettors new to Caesars Sportsbook will be able to take advantage of a massive risk-free free bet up to a value of $1,500. Remarkable as it may seem, Caesars offer is one of the best there is available to new customers.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code NPBONUS15 Caesars Sportsbook Promo Up to $1,500 risk-free bet Caesars Sportsbook Promo T&Cs 21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply

Upcoming Sports Schedule with Caesars Sportsbook

Rafa Nadal advances over Novak Djokovic. Corbis via Getty Images

NBA fans are in for a treat this weekend, as the Golden State Warriors take on Boston Celtics in the NBA finals. The Celtics took down the No. 1 seed in the East Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals, and fully deserve their place after an amazing playoff campaign.

Golden State is no strangers to the NBA finals, competing in six of the last nine. Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Steph Curry have a wealth of experience, but have been helped by youthful additions Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins.

The Stanley Cup playoffs are reaching their climax, with Colorado Avalanche the current favorites to lift the cup. The Rangers took down Carolina Hurricanes earning a semi-final matchup with Tampa Bay Lightning. The Avalanche must beat Edmonton Oilers to reach the Stanley Cup finals, which begin next week.

UFC heads to Vegas for Fight Night this weekend, with Volkov vs. Rozenstruick the main card. Two heaving hitting fighters have had their fair share of losses in the past, and are on the path back to the top of the heavyweight game.

King of the clay court Rafael Nadal took down No.1 seed Novak Djckovic in the quarter finals on Tuesday, booking his place to face Alexander Zverev in the French Open semifinals.

Check out the best sports betting sites and apps

Caesars Sportsbook Existing Customer Offers



Caesars Profit Boosts



Alexander Volkov walks away after dealing a knockout blow. Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

21 or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&Cs apply.

Who doesn’t like a little extra bang for their buck? Caesars Profit Boosts increase the net winnings of your bet by a given percentage and can be applied to plenty of types of bets.

Profit Boosts can be applied to both Straight bets (money line, spread, total) and Parlays, but there are also Profit Boosts that’ll exclusively apply to Straight bets only, Parlays only, or even Parlays with a set number of legs. Profit Boosts can be applied to a variety of sports and bet types, but only those available will appear in your bet slip.

Keep an eye out for any profit boosts in your ‘Bonus Drawer’ on Caesars Sportsbook.