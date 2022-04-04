Nets would be ‘shocked’ if Ben Simmons was back for play-in game

Nets would be ‘shocked’ if Ben Simmons was back for play-in game

by

Ben Simmons’ chances of coming back for the play-in game are close to zero.

Though Simmons was shooting and working with stretching bands at Monday’s Nets practice, coach Steve Nash said he still has a long way to go before returning to the lineup.

“It’s not like we’re expecting him in the lineup this week or next,” Nash said.

Asked directly if Simmons would miss the play-in game, Nash said, “I would be shocked [if he played].”

Though actually participating is a major step, Simmons has yet to start running, and the Nets want to be careful with his back injury given that he didn’t play at all for the 76ers this season before being traded to Brooklyn.

Ben Simmons on March 27, 2022
NBAE via Getty Images

Nash wouldn’t say what he thought about the possibility of Simmons playing in the first round of the playoffs, should the Nets make it that far.

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.