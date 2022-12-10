Nets without eight players, including Durant, Irving vs. Pacers

The Nets will play the Pacers on Saturday in Indiana. Sort of, anyway.

Brooklyn (15-12), which has battled a spate of injuries of late, will be without eight of its players, including Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, for the key Eastern Conference showdown against the 14-12 Pacers.

Also out for the Nets are Nic Claxton, Seth Curry, Ben Simmons, T.J. Warren, Royce O’Neal and Joe Harris.

Most but not all of the absences are injury related.

Kevin Durant, who is tied for fourth in the NBA in minutes per game this season at 36.8 per contest, is getting a rest after playing 36 minutes in the Nets’ win over the Hawks on Friday in which he scored a team-high 34.

“They’ve got my best interest at heart, so I just listen to what they say and go with it,” Durant told reporters on Friday when asked about his status for Saturday’s game.

Ben Simmons, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are all out for the Nets’ game against the Pacers on Saturday. Getty Images

The Nets have also been cautious with Ben Simmons after he missed four games with a strained calf, particularly when it comes to back-to-back games. He had six points, seven rebound and four steals in just under 21 minutes on Friday.

Other players dealing with injury management include Claxton (right hamstring), Curry (left ankle), Warren (left foot) and Harris (left ankle).

O’Neal will sit out for what the team dubbed personal reasons.

The Nets are 9-3 in their last 12, which includes a 128-117 loss at Indiana back on Nov. 25, but coach Jacque Vaughn will have his work cut out with just nine players available against the Pacers on Saturday.