Nets wanted Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown in Kevin Durant trade talks

The Nets’ demands for Kevin Durant exceeded even what we already knew.

Brooklyn asked the Celtics for both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown for Durant when the two discussed a deal, per the Boston Globe, a proposal which was summarily rejected. The Nets then countered with Brown, Marcus Smart and a number of draft picks — a move first reported last month by The Atheltic’s Shams Charania — which was again, rejected.

According to the Globe, there hasn’t been “any real traction” on a deal to send Durant to Boston.

Durant gave Nets owner Joe Tsai an ultimatum this week, telling him to choose between him or general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash. Tsai tweeted shortly after the ultimatum was made public to say the team’s “front office and coaching staff have my support.”

Bringing in Durant, who signed with Brooklyn in the summer of 2019, has backfired spectacularly for the Nets, as they have failed to even make the NBA Finals and have constantly been a sideshow thanks to the antics of their superstars.

Kevin Durant is defended by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown on March 6, 2022. NBAE via Getty Images

It’s unclear where things go from here with Durant, as it’s unclear who might be able to put together a competitive package for one of the league’s best players. Charania has reported that the Celtics, Raptors and Heat are the three “most significant candidates” for a deal. Durant is going into the first year of a four-year, $198 million extension signed last summer.

“I don’t think anybody on the team is safe from being traded,” a source told The Post’s Brian Lewis and Josh Kosman. “Everyone is up for grabs.”

The source added that if he is not traded, Durant is unlikely to sit out games.