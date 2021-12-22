The Nets have seen a third straight game postponed, with the NBA announcing that Thursday’s tilt in Portland is the latest to be scratched due to COVID-19.

Despite having signed four hardship replacements, Brooklyn is so hard-hit it still doesn’t have the league-required eight available players to proceed with the game against the Trail Blazers. It was supposed to tip off a three-game West Coast road swing, and the highly anticipated Christmas Day clash at the Lakers is now in doubt.

The NBA had already postponed the Nets’ prior two games — Sunday at home against the Denver Nuggets and Tuesday vs. the Washington Wizards — due to the rising spike in COVID-19 infections. But despite the havoc being wrecked by the omicron variant, the league is adamant it wants the Christmas slate to go forward.

Nets-Lakers at Crypto.com Center is the NBA’s most expensive regular-season ticket at an average price of $780, according to TickPick. And with the league having already booked somewhere between $25 million and $30 million in advertising, per Sportico, it’s easy to see why they’re so intent on plowing ahead.

“There’s no doubt those five Christmas Day games are important,” Adam Silver said Tuesday on ESPN. “But as you know, we play many games every day.”

The Nets’ game against the Trail Blazers was postponed as Kevin Durant and many others remain in health and safety protocols. Getty Images

The league has warned teams scheduled for Christmas Day to be prepared for some shuffling as late as Christmas Eve, and that the priority will be filling the ABC windows at 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Eastern. For now, the Nets have the prime-time slot in that high-profile mix.

But Brooklyn also had 10 players in health & safety protocols, including the entire Big 3 of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving. And that doesn’t include Joe Harris (recovering from an ankle injury) and Nic Claxton having missed last Saturday’s game with a sore wrist suffered in a bad fall.

Brooklyn had the minimum of eight players Saturday against Orlando, with Blake Griffin gutting through the second half of that shorthanded loss with his knee in pain. The Nets aren’t expected to release an injury list until early Wednesday evening.

Paul Millsap was the first of the Nets to go into health & safety protocols on Dec. 13. LaMarcus Aldridge, DeAndre’ Bembry, Jevon Carter and James Johnson all went into protocols the next day, with Harden and Bruce Brown going in hours later.

Durant and Irving went into protocol on Dec. 18, followed by first-round pick DayRon Sharpe later that night.

Players that test positive must either sit out for 10 days or post two negative PCR tests 24 hours apart to get out of protocols. That at least gives some hope that the early batch of sidelined Nets could conceivably be ready for Christmas.

Brooklyn added G League forward Wenyen Gabriel on Tuesday as a fourth hardship player. But if multiple players went into health and safety protocols, they may have to sign more replacements in order to face the Lakers on Christmas Day if none of their currently sidelined players test out of protocols.