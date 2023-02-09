Nets trade Jae Crowder after acquiring him in Kevin Durant deal

Jae Crowder’s time with the Nets will be a footnote.

The veteran forward was part of the deal that sent Kevin Durant to the Suns, but the Nets quickly turned around Thursday and shipped Crowder to the Bucks in a three-way trade with the Pacers. The Athletic was the first to report the deal.

The Nets are getting back three of the five second-round picks the Bucks are giving away, with the Pacers acquiring two of them and Jordan Nwora.

Crowder, 32, had been pushing for a trade out of Phoenix all season after failing to get an extension this offseason. He did not play at all this season for the Suns.





The Nets are trading Jae Crowder to the Bucks. NBAE via Getty Images

Crowder is a 34.6% career 3-point shooter and will add depth for a Bucks team that is currently the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.