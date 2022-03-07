Nets’ title hopes face unkind history of prior sub-.500 teams

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Nets are still a betting favorite to reach the NBA Finals, but if they’re going to win the title they’re going to have to break through all kinds of negative history to do it.

Brooklyn comes into Tuesday’s game with the Hornets just 32-33, and having dropped 17 of its last 20. No team with a losing mark this deep in the season has ever claimed the title; and no team in league history has ever gone 3-17 (or worse) in a 20-game span and even made it to the Finals, according to ESPN.

But Kevin Durant — who became the seventh-fastest man in NBA history to score 25,000 points — is ignoring all the stats and figures, and insists he’s not worried.

“Concerned and worried, those words, it’s easy to do that,” Durant said. “It’s easy to be concerned. It’s easy to be worried. It’s easy to be pissed off and mad. It’s easy to do that. We can point fingers and blame our season on other things. But let’s just go play.

“We’ve got another game. We got 17 more and let’s see what happens at the end of them. We just take it a day at a time, man. A day at a time, and I’m confident in this group.”

Kevin Durant wants the Nets to ‘just go play’ amid the team’s recent woes. Getty Images

Tuesday’s game versus the eighth-place Hornets has play-in ramifications. The ninth-place Nets already trail the season series 1-0, and host the Hornets on March 27.

“We know what we’ve got to do. We know what situation we’re in. We want to win every game,” Durant said. “We’re going to come out there and try to win that game. It’s a sense of urgency; but we’re not putting pressure on us every time we’re around each other.”

Rookie Cam Thomas (back contusion) is questionable after being forced out of Sunday’s loss in Boston.

LaMarcus Aldridge (right hip impingement), David Duke Jr. (G-League, two-way), Joe Harris (left ankle surgery), Day’Ron Sharpe (G-League assignment) and Ben Simmons (return to competition reconditioning/back soreness) are out.

With Aldridge out, the Nets opted not to recall rookie center Sharpe from Long Island. After starter Andre Drummond logged just 16 minutes against the Celtics due to poor matchups, he presumably should be able to get extended playing time against the Hornets, along with Nic Claxton and Blake Griffin.

Simmons still hasn’t been cleared to practice, but is expected to join the Nets on this road trip, either Tuesday or Thursday in Philadelphia. Simmons’ return to Philadelphia, even on the bench, will make for a charged environment.

Ben Simmons, sitting here on the Nets’ bench, has still not been cleared for practice. Charles Wenzelberg

The New York Nets’ 1974 and 1976 ABA Championship banners that hung in the rafters of the Nassau Coliseum — commemorating the only two titles in franchise history — are still up for bid in the Lelands Winter Classic Auction, which runs through Saturday.

A 1974 Topps Nets Julius Erving trading card broke a sales record for a Dr. J card Sunday night with a $132,000 sale at PWCC Marketplace’s Weekly Sunday Auction.