Nets thrashed by Jazz for league-high seventh-straight loss

SALT LAKE CITY — The NBA’s most disappointing team just extended the league’s longest losing streak.

And the latest loss was more of a destruction than a defeat.

The Nets dug a hole right from the start, jumped in and buried themselves. Playing without James Harden, they were thrashed 125-102 by the Jazz before a sellout crowd of 18,306 at Vivint Arena on Friday night.

The Nets have dropped seven straight, their longest skid since also losing seven in a row from Dec. 26, 2019 through Jan. 7, 2020. But while they lost hard-fought heartbreakers to Golden State and Phoenix earlier on the five-game road trip, this defeat seemed more like their hearts had already been broken.

“Tough, tough game. I felt for the guys,” coach Steve Nash said. “They worked hard and I was really proud of them for keeping their spirit the whole game. We’re going through a tough stretch.

“We’re undermanned and we’re asking guys to do more and played against an excellent offensive team, excellent team overall in general.”

Donovan Mitchell finished with a team-high 27 points. NBAE via Getty Images

With the trade deadline looming Thursday — and Harden, Nic Claxton and Bruce Brown all having been mentioned in possible deals — Nash couldn’t say it hadn’t distracted his team, which trailed by as many as 34 points Friday.

“I think it’s an age-old dilemma,” Nash said. “I remember being a player and people sometimes certain years feel it more than others at the trade deadline. It’s a part of the job. You have to do a good job to be a professional, not allow it to affect your play.

“I don’t think our organization’s the type that’s reactive — ‘Oh, we lost some games, make a trade.’ I think we’ve built something here that we feel we have a great chance to compete for a championship if healthy. None of us are panicking or saying we don’t have the pieces to win. We just haven’t had them on the floor at the same time. I don’t see any kind of reactive stuff going on at all.”

Harden was held out Friday because of a tight hamstring, but the Nets also lost Claxton to a hamstring injury during the game. It’s hard to imagine either of them would have been able to prevent this outcome.

Kyrie Irving had 15 points and six assists, but shot 6-for-20 and finished a minus-29. Patty Mills was a minus-27. Starters Claxton, Kessler Edwards and James Johnson combined for a grand total of two points on 1-for-14 shooting from the floor.

Kyrie Irving shot just 6-20 from the field. NBAE via Getty Images

That’s the kind of evening it was for the Nets, for whom rookie Cam Thomas’ career-high 30 points was about the only bright spot.

“This is one of the worst games I’ve seen all year. This is bad,” one veteran Eastern Conference scout said. “But there’s not much out there.”

The Nets missed their first seven shots, before Johnson finally broke through drought by putting back his own miss 2:26 in.

By that point the Jazz — the most efficient offensive team in the league — had run off to a 10-0 lead. A clicking Nets team could’ve hoped to run the Jazz down from behind. But this sputtering, shorthanded bunch? No chance.

Steve Nash questions a referee’s call during the first half. Getty Images

While the Jazz were playing without Rudy Gobert (calf) and Joe Ingles (ACL), they had no problem blowing out the Nets and piling on their misery.

The Nets missed 12 of their first 13 shots, and looked abysmal on both ends. They trailed 68-47 after a first half, in which they conceded 59.5 percent shooting and hit just 33.9 percent themselves.

It just got worse from there.

Donovan Mitchell found Eric Paschall for a 3-pointer and 103-69 lead with 35.6 seconds left in the third quarter. Then Mitchell drove for a layup of his own and 105-71 cushion 28 seconds later.

The fourth quarter was extensive garbage time.

If this grueling five-game trip was a test, the Nets have failed it miserably. They finish up Sunday at Denver, in danger of a winless trip.

A loss to the Nuggets would be the Nets’ eighth straight, which would match their worst skid since Nov. 21-Dec. 5, 2018. That was followed by a seven-game winning streak. These Nets can only hope.