Nets slip past Hawks for 10th consecutive victory

ATLANTA — The Nets ran their winning streak to 10, the best in the league this season. And it wasn’t pretty but gritty, grinding out a 108-107 come-from-behind victory over the Hawks at StateFarm Arena.

Kyrie Irving had a game-high 28 points, eight assists and took over late, while Kevin Durant added 26 points, a season-high 16 rebounds and eight more assists. And the two stars combined to harass Atlanta star Dejounte Murray — who had 24 — into missing a potential winner at the buzzer, preserving the rally.

“When you follow the game plan and it works, you start believing more and more in what we’re doing every day,” Durant said. “I felt like we didn’t have identity to start the season, and then we started to figure it out as these last few weeks.

“You walk into every game believing that if we stick to this template and this structure that we have we’ll be fine regardless of what goes on in the game; ups and downs, get down big, get up big and lose the lead. Just knowing what we want to do every time we step on the floor keeps our mind at ease and we have a belief in whatever Jacque [Vaughn] tells us.”

Kyrie Irving, who scored 28 points, drives on Aaron Holiday during the Nets’ 108-107 win over the Hawks. USA TODAY Sports

The Nets (23-12) have won six straight on the road, matching the Knicks for the best such mark in the league. And they needed every second of this one to do it, plus the scoring of Irving and Durant and late-game defense of Nic Claxton (17 points, 10 boards, six blocks).

“We’re rolling,” Claxton told The Post. “It’s a lot of fun. It’s like you expect to win games. This is really the first time in my career I’m having this much fun.

“Winning trumps everything, especially with everything that happened this summer. Everything that’s happened at the beginning of the year just to shut everybody up. Just being on the right track right now. I still feel like a lot of people think it’s a fluke, but we’ve just got to take it game by game, control what we can control and keep winning.”

They won this one, but it took everything they had.

Kevin Durant, who scored 26 points, drives to the basket during the Nets’ victory. NBAE via Getty Images

The Nets rallied from 15 down and it was knotted at 104-all after a Murray 3-pointer, but Durant gave them the lead with a short jumper. Tied at 106-all, he untied it again.

And when Murray beat Irving off the dribble, the Nets rotated and collapsed on him, Claxton forcing a miss and muscling away the rebound with 47.3 seconds to play.

“First-team all-defense. You’ve got to step up and get stops. It’s pretty much that simple,” Claxton said. “When it’s time to get a stop, that’s what I’ve got to do. What we have to do.”

Durant committed a turnover, but Irving — who had 15 points in the fourth quarter — took a foul to keep Murray from getting a breakaway dunk. It proved wise, as the Hawks guard missed one of his free throws, leaving the Nets ahead by a point.

Ben Simmons goes up for a dunk during the Nets’ win. NBAE via Getty Images

It ended that way.

“We all as teammates just want to be aggressive whatever minutes we’re out there. But for me specifically when the fourth quarter hits, it’s winning time; that’s all I really know,” Irving said. “When I’m out there with that group, to start the fourth, [Durant]’s resting a little bit so I’ve just got to raise my aggression level and raise my efficiency. I’m grateful to have the trust of my teammates and the coaching staff.”

The Nets somehow managed to lead by a point after a shoddy opening quarter, and 33-32 after a Seth Curry midrange pull-up 29 seconds into the second.

The Nets allowed 13 unanswered points to fall behind by 12. The deficit swelled to 15 with 4:28 left in the half, after Bogdan Bogdanovic drilled a pull-up 3-pointer to make it 58-43.

But they stormed back to win it at the end.