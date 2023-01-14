Nets sign defensive-minded guard Dru Smith to two-way contract

In their first roster move of the season, the Nets brought in Dru Smith on Friday to fill the open two-way spot created a day earlier.

The 6-foot-3 point guard had been a two-way with the Heat earlier this season. He takes the open spot vacated when rookie point guard Alondes Williams was waived on Thursday.

It filled Brooklyn’s roster. The Nets have the 15 standard deals, and second-year guard David Duke Jr. is the other two-way.

When Brooklyn parted ways with Williams — an undrafted rookie who surprisingly had been handed a two-way, then preceded to struggle in the G-League — there were a number of players at Long Island who could have been converted, such as 21-year-old rookie Donovan ‘Stretch’ Williams or veteran point guard Chris Chiozza, who won an NBA championship with Golden State.

But the Nets opted to go outside the organization instead.

Dru Smith will add another defensive asset to the Nets’ roster. Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Smith, 25, is a defensive-minded point guard. He played five games for Miami this season, including a start in a Dec. 8 victory over the Clippers. He averaged 18.4 points, 7.4 assists, six rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Heat’s G-League affiliate, Sioux Falls.

Though Smith isn’t much of a shooter — just 31.3 percent from behind the arc — he always has excelled on defense. At Missouri, he led the SEC in steals per game as both as a junior and senior en route to being first-team All-SEC.

The Nets host Oklahoma City on Sunday, and will be off Monday.

G-League affiliate Long Island plays on MLK Day, and will wear special uniforms with a design that highlights the core values represented and espoused by Dr. Martin Luther King: Equality, freedom, justice and love.

Former Nets player development coach Kyle Korver is finalizing a deal to become assistant general manager of the Hawks, according to ESPN.

Korver, who played in the NBA for 17 seasons, had spent the past several months as Atlanta’s director of player affairs and development. One of the great 3-point shooters in NBA history — and originally drafted by the Nets — Korver had spent last season with he Nets working in player development.