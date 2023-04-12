Nets’ Seth Curry, Sixers’ Doc Rivers set for playoff family battle

CAMDEN, N.J. — Doc Rivers will be faced with a complicated situation when his 76ers play the Nets in the first-round playoff series that begins on Saturday.

Seth Curry, the Nets backup guard who averages 9.5 points in 20 minutes per game, is married to Rivers’ daughter, Callie, who has two young children with him.

Curry, the younger brother of Warriors superstar Stephen Curry, was traded from the 76ers to the Nets in February 2022 in the deal that sent James Harden to Philadelphia and Ben Simmons to Brooklyn.





Now he’ll face his father-in-law in the playoffs, which is uncomfortable for the father-in-law.

“He’s the enemy right now,’’ Rivers joked after practice on Wednesday. “That’s what we have to make him. It is a strange component. Because in the playoffs you are — I don’t know what the word would be — you don’t like the opponent as much.





“So, I’m going to have to put that in some kind of compartment that I really haven’t thought about yet.”

When Rivers was asked if the two will have any “basketball conversations’’ in advance of the playoff opener, Rivers said: “Well, I’m going to ask him. I’m going to see if I can get something out of him.

“But,’’ Rivers added, “Seth rarely talks, so I’m pretty sure I’m not going to get anything out of him. But I’m going to ask my granddaughter. Maybe she talks to him. You never know.’’