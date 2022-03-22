Nets’ Seth Curry exits against Jazz with ankle injury

Seth Curry said last week he did not expect his ankle to be fully healthy again this season, but he was surely not counting on lying prone on the court in clear pain just a few days later.

In a season of concerns, Curry is again the Nets’ latest after going down in just his second game back from his left ankle injury.

The 3-point specialist appeared to slip late in the second quarter, throwing the ball away but remaining down on the court. He lay for several moments, limped back on defense and was taken out shortly after with what the team termed a left ankle sprain. He did not return.

“We’ll see what it’s like [Tuesday], but speaking to him at halftime, it didn’t sound like he thought it was doom and gloom,” coach Steve Nash said after the Nets’ 114-106 win over the Jazz at Barclays Center. “Hopefully, it’s a quick recovery, but you never know how these things respond, if they balloon up over night. … I think he feels optimistic that it’s not too bad.”

Seth Curry is helped off the court during the Nets’ win over the Jazz. Robert Sabo

There are concerns, especially because the injury is to the same ankle that Curry has been fighting since he was with the 76ers. Nash said this injury, though, is a separate one from the one that kept Curry out of three games last week.

The Nets — who also were without Andre Drummond (non-COVID illness) and the usual absences of Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons — can’t afford to lose much more.

Curry said Friday he felt he had figured out a way to play through his ankle issue, but “it’s probably not going to fully go away [until] the end of the season.”

The Nets announced that Joe Harris underwent successful left ankle ligament reconstruction surgery Monday in Green Bay, Wis.

The sharpshooter is expected to make a full recovery before next season’s training camp, the team said.

Kevin Durant passed Jerry West (25,192) for 22nd on the all-time NBA scoring list.

The two have a relationship from Golden State, where West was an executive. Durant referred to West as “almost like the godfather of our sport.”

“Next time I see him, I’ll give him a little s–t about it,” Durant said.