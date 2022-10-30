Nets reach new low with ugly loss to Pacers

The Nets could blame their horrible start to the season on a ton of injuries and a tough schedule.

They had neither excuse Saturday night against the Pacers.

The Nets lost 125-116 before a sellout crowd of 17,732 at Barclays Center, playing horrific perimeter defense against an Indiana team that the oddsmakers have pegged as lottery-bound.

On a night when the Nets got Seth Curry, Joe Harris and Markieff Morris back on the court, they couldn’t even slow down the shorthanded Pacers. Playing with just 11 active players — and without Myles Turner — Indiana drilled 23 of 46 from 3-point range and shot the Nets right out of their own arena.

“Primarily, [we must] get better defensively. That’s been disappointing, at least in three of the games where it’s kind of gotten out of hand,” Nets coach Steve Nash said beforehand. “We’ve also had pockets where we’ve shown we can defend and the things that we’ve worked. Now it’s a matter of getting them down so that they’re habitual.”

A dejected Kevin Durant and the Nets had no answers for Tyrese Haliburton (inset), who scored 26 points, and the Pacers in the Nets’ 125-116 loss. Corey Sipken; Getty Images

Instead, the Nets have been habitual offenders, losing cutters, pulling away from the game plan when things get tough, and failing to communicate. They came in with the league’s worst defensive rating, and this loss won’t help.

Nash said the bad “habits” are “correctable … just making sure we’re able to be in those spots, in our rotations, in our schemes time and time again. So that’s the No. 1 thing, and that sometimes can take time.

“But we also want to push. We want to be competitive, we want to improve our habits as quickly as possible.”

Kyrie Irving, who scored 35 points, drives to the basket during the Nets’ 125-116 loss. Corey Sipkin

Kyrie Irving — who sparked more controversy by promoting a movie with rampant anti-Semitic tropes and disinformation — poured in a game-high 35 points and added six assists. But in a recurring trend, Kevin Durant, with 26 points, was the only other Net to score more than 12 points.

Meanwhile, the defense stayed very much on-brand: Terrible. The Nets came into Saturday in the bottom five in the NBA in both 3-point percentage defense and 3s allowed, and they struggled again.

The Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton had 26 points on 6-for-10 shooting from behind the arc, while Bennedict Mathurin came off the Indiana bench with a team-high 32 points on 6-for-9 shooting from deep.

With the score tied at 82-all after a Durant dunk with 6:25 left in the third quarter, the Pacers scored seven unanswered points. A Buddy Hield 3-pointer, followed by consecutive dunks from center Isaiah Jackson made it 89-82 with 4:58 left in the third.

The Nets never recovered, falling behind by as much as 118-103 on a Mathurin free throw with 4:04 to play in the game.

The Nets will host the Pacers again Monday.