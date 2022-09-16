Nets re-sign David Duke Jr., bring back Chris Chiozza

The Nets have all but completed their training camp roster, retaining David Duke Jr. and bringing Chris Chiozza back to Brooklyn.

The former re-signed on a two-way contract after spending last year’s rookie campaign with the Nets. Meanwhile, Chiozza – fresh off winning a championship with Golden State – inked an Exhibit 10 deal, essentially a non-guaranteed training camp invite.

Brooklyn has just one spot left on the 20-man camp roster, the last of their Exhibit 10s. They’ve already handed out two Exhibit 10s, both of their two-ways (rookie Alondes Williams got the other) and all 15 of their standard contracts, although three of the latter are either non- or partially-guaranteed, giving them significant flexibility going forward.

Exactly what general manager Sean Marks plans to use it for is still unclear, although Brooklyn does still have a taxpayer mid-level exception available to use, worth roughly $6.5 million. It can be broken up for multiple players.

David Duke Jr., left, drives to the basket against Raptors guard Dalano Banton in a game last season. USA TODAY Sports

Chris Chiozza, left, rejoins the Nets after spending part of last season with the Warriors. Getty Images

Duke Jr. performed admirably on a two-way deal last season as an undrafted rookie, even starting 13 times. But that was when a perfect storm of Kyrie Irving’s absence, James Harden’s trade, Ben Simmons’ season-long injury and the comparative late arrivals of Seth Curry and then Goran Dragic left their backcourt decimated at times. Those minutes are unlikely to be there again this season.

The former Providence standout had initially rejected the Nets’ two-way offer this offseason in hopes of landing a standard contract. But when Duke Jr. was unable to get one in Brooklyn or on the open market – despite a strong Las Vegas Summer League – he eventually accepted and re-signed on a two-way.

Chiozza is returning after having spent parts of the past two seasons with the Nets, when he’d been on a two-way. He played 40 games for Brooklyn, averaging 5.1 points and providing spark-plug energy.

The diminutive point guard played 34 games for Golden State last season, earning a title. He joins Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Patty Mills and fellow free agent signee Markieff Morris as the five Nets with championship rings.

In his return, Chiozza is essentially on a camp invite. But if Brooklyn waives him they retain his G League rights. The aforementioned Williams could also see significant time in Long Island running the point as he develops his jumper.