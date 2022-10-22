Nets rally to beat Raptors behind Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant

The Nets had been humiliated Wednesday by the Pelicans in a season-opening rout. But stung pride and all, they bounced back in style two nights later with a come-from-behind 109-105 victory over the Raptors.

Kevin Durant scored 27 points Friday and snapped a 100-all tie on a 3-pointer with 56 seconds left, giving the Nets the lead for good, in front of a sellout crowd of 17,732 at Barclays Center. But make no mistake, after the Nets had given Durant no help at all in a 22-point loss to New Orleans, this one was a team win.

Kyrie Irving finished with a team-high 30 points, including 13, with three assists, in the fourth quarter. And the Nets needed them all.

“I think you’re just being very aggressive down the stretch and having that resilient attitude to just go at them,” Irving said. “As you can see me and Scottie [Barnes] were jawing back and forth a little bit and that’s going to be part of the game. That’s the psychological aspect. And I’m never going to shy from that challenge.”





Ben Simmons made incremental improvement. On Wednesday, Simmons had been all but invisible in his first game June 2021, fouling out with four points. But against Toronto, he was more aggressive pushing the ball, and tallied six points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and two blocks.

“A step up from Ben. From the jump he was more aggressive. Got in the paint. Every time he gets in the paint he causes problems,” coach Steve Nash said. “He’s starting to show the player he can be and I think he’s still got a ways to go. Really proud of him. He shook off a first night and I thought was much more aggressive and [had a good] game for us.”

The Raptors’ Pascal Siakam was utterly dominant with 37 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, and his free throw left the Nets down 79-69 with 2:43 left in the third quarter. But the Nets reeled off 17 unanswered points to go ahead 86-79 on Irving’s three-point play with 9:43 to play.

Irving was whistled for his fifth foul with 7:08 remaining, but Nash challenged the call and it was reversed to an offensive foul on Toronto’s Barnes. Irving followed with a 3-pointer and the Nets extended the cushion to 100-88 on a cutting transition finger roll by Nic Claxton, who had 19 points, 11 rebounds, four of the Nets’ 12 blocks and some open-court highlights.

But the Nets struggled with prosperity.

They promptly surrendered 12 unanswered points, and when OG Anunoby hit a 3-pointer with 1:46 remaining the score was knotted at 100-all.

“It happens by letting your guard down when you’re going against teams. You let your guard down a little bit, you’re expecting to get a stop almost every time, that’s what I’m expecting. But we’re in the NBA, these are the greatest players on Earth,” Irving said. “There’s a 6-0 run and it goes to a 9-0 run and they get a free-throw and an and-one, that’s the game right there.



“Some teams don’t know how to respond, and you see in our league, some leads are not safe and some leads are, but for us no lead is safe. Whether we’re the hunters or being the hunted. It’s just finding our mentality and make sure we’re engaged in our identity as a team, and just continue to fight for what we want and that’s to win ballgames.”

The Nets chose to fight.

Irving hit a bucket to put the Nets back up 102-100, but they let Gary Trent Jr. snake in for a tying layup. Durant untied it on a 3-pointer with 56 seconds remaining.

Then, Irving found Royce O’Neale for a 3-pointer to push it to 108-104 with 15 seconds to play. The rest was academic.

“I think we just matched their intensity,” said Joe Harris, playing his first regular-season game since last November. “We were able to really take a lot of the punches they hit us with. Especially last game, we really struggled on the glass being physical, and I thought we did a much better job just overall, being collective effort on the glass and just playing more physical.”