Nets plans for making it tough for 76ers’ Joel Embiid in playoffs

The Nets admit that Joel Embiid of the 76ers, their first-round playoff foe, is the deserving league MVP and can’t be stopped one-on-one.

They can only hope to even slow him as a team.

But how?

“You guys will see on Saturday. We’re just going to try and be together, play for each other, do whatever it takes and do whatever the scout is,” said Mikal Bridges, whose Nets will open the best-of-seven series Saturday in Philadelphia.

“Just team defense, play together. … This year, I think he should win MVP. It just takes a team. I don’t think anybody can guard him one-on-one in the world. So, just team defense and you’ve got to play for each other.”

Embiid won his second straight scoring title, with 33.1 points per game, and is favored to unseat two-time winner Nikola Jokic as MVP.

Nic Claxton will get the start at center against Embiid, but he won’t shoulder the responsibility alone.

He can’t.

“Embiid proposes such a challenge for us,” coach Jacque Vaughn admitted. “Nic will have his hands full to start the game. Obviously it won’t just be Nic trying to take that challenge. The best thing about this group is you try to keep them locked-in and ready for when their number is called.”





76ers center Joel Embiid controls the ball against Nets forward Dorian Finney-Smith (28) and center Nic Claxton at Barclays Center. USA TODAY Sports

At 6-foot-11, Claxton — who finished second in the NBA in blocks and fourth in defensive win shares — is long enough to trouble the 7-foot, 280-pound Embiid.

Claxton, listed at just 215 pounds, blocked Embiid at the rim in a 137-133 loss on Jan. 25, and the pair proceeded to get double technicals.

But when they met in Brooklyn on Feb. 11, in the Nets debuts for Bridges and Cam Johnson, the Nets constantly switched on Embiid and James Harden’s screens.

Embiid had 37 points often facing smaller defenders such as Dorian Finney-Smith (6-7, 220) and Royce O’Neale (6-6, 220), but the Sixers shot just .440.

The Nets led that game by nine in the fourth quarter before losing 101-98, so expect more of the same against Embiid.

“There’s no limit to tenacity and sweat equity and giving what you got,” Vaughn said. “We’ve only got a couple guys his size, but we’ve got some guys that are going to play hard.”

Embiid went 12-for-13 from the free-throw line in that February game, and the Nets haven’t forgotten.

“The biggest part is making him earn baskets,” Vaughn said. “So, free-throw attempts where no one is guarding you at the free-throw line — how many times can we defend possessions without fouling — will be a huge key to the series. How it is officiated, the physicality piece of it, that piece is going to be very, very interesting to the series for sure with him.”

Embiid’s career average of 8.1 made free throws per game is the best in NBA history. He has been even better this season, at 10.0 per game, just the seventh player ever to average double-figures.





The Nets force Joel Embiid to make a pass. Noah K. Murray for NY Post

“Yeah, the challenge is on everyone’s mind,” Joe Harris said. “Obviously Joel is an MVP-caliber player, 33 points per game, dominant on both ends.

“The big thing with us is how often he gets to the line … I don’t think you’re going to completely limit his scoring ability, but if you can limit some of his free ones, he shoots 86 percent from the line, so if you can limit him being there even a little bit, it can be helpful for us.”





Joel Emiid may win this season’s MVP. USA TODAY Sports

It will likely be vital.

Embiid is going to hit tough shots and score his baskets.

But an undersized Nets team that has just one other available player over 220 pounds — little-used Day’Ron Sharpe — has to be not just strong, but smart.

“You have to be OK with some of the shots he’s going to take and some that he’s going to make,” Vaughn said. “But [Harris] was spot on. The free ones, we can’t give to him: the reach-ins, the tap on the arm, the sweep-through. We’ve just got to be smart and disciplined in how we guard him.

“You’ve got to discuss rotations and situational things, special situations. He’s a load and he’s proven he can show up and play, so we’ve got to make it tough for him.”