Nets outgun Pacers in shootout with skeleton roster

INDIANAPOLIS — It might have seemed as if the Nets were punting their game Saturday night — but in the end, they stole it.

On a night when the Nets played without eight rotation players — most of them sitting for rest — a threadbare skeleton lineup gutted out an unexpected 136-133 upset victory over the Pacers before 14,280 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Nets (16-12) kept up the momentum from a 6-1 homestand, extending their cushion over the Pacers to 1 ½ games for fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

Cam Thomas came off the bench and reminded the Pacers of his scoring prowess with a career-high 33 points, much of it in the fateful final quarter after he had just 12 points through three mainly quiet periods.

Day’Ron Sharpe tied his career highs with 20 points and 12 rebounds, while Edmond Sumner added 21 points, seven rebounds, five assists against the team that traded him to the Nets. His high-energy transition play to keep the Nets afloat early before they found their footing.

Cam Thomas, who scored 33 points, goes up for shot during the Nets’ 136-133 win over the Pacers. NBAE via Getty Images

The Nets trailed by as many as 14 points and were down 120-118 with 4:15 left before going on a 10-2 run powered by Thomas and Yuta Watanabe, who made his return after missing 10 games with a hamstring injury.

Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons, Joe Harris, Seth Curry and T.J. Warren were all out for injury management, the new euphemism for rest or load management. Two of the missing Nets — Kyrie Irving (left adductor tightness) and Nic Claxton (right hamstring tightness) — are injured. Royce O’Neale was out for personal reasons

“Yeah, it’s interesting,” coach Jacque Vaughn said. “You see it throughout the course of the season, maybe three guys or four guys. … When we took a global look at it, when you have two or three rotation guys out it puts a strain and stress on two or three more guys. So then we’re really not in the position of taking care of the team in total.

“Now Kevin’s … led the league in minutes played so far, so that was the goal of managing this situation. And then we think, how does it affect everyone else? And so can we get to a place where next week we’re looking ourselves in the mirror and up pretty good position with health, mentally and physically.”

Durant’s workload has been a concern for the Nets. He came into Saturday leading the league in minutes played at 994, while O’Neale was second, with 971.

But on Saturday, a hodgepodge lineup acquitted themselves very well.

Sharpe, Sumner, Markieff Morris, Patty Mills and Kessler Edwards started.

A Sumner 3-pointer put the Nets up 31-22 with 5:28 left in the first quarter, but they allowed nine unanswered points — part of an extended 31-12 Pacers run — and Tyrese Haliburton knotted the score at 31-all on a layup with 2:32 left.

Cam Thomas puts up a jumper during the Nets’ win. NBAE via Getty Images

A Thomas free throw gave the Nets a 40-38 edge in the closing seconds of the opening quarter, but they surrendered a 15-3 run in the second and fell behind by 10 on a Myles Turner turnaround with 7:57 left in the half.

The deficit eventually swelled to 94-80 on a Haliburton 3-pointer with 6:24 left in the third before Vaughn wisely switched tactics.

The Nets’ switch-happy defense doesn’t work robbed of versatile defenders Claxton, Simmons and Durant, and they haven’t been a drop coverage team in years. Vaughn shrewdly went to a zone with lanky Edwards at the top.

The move paid dividends and got the Nets back in the game. They closed the third quarter on a 15-6 run, and trailed just 100-95 going into the fourth.

Sharpe threw down an alley-oop and then a vicious dunk moments later, and the Nets knotted it at 105-all on a strong baseline drive by David Duke Jr. with 9:49 remaining.

Indiana briefly pulled away again, with an Andrew Nembhard 3 capping a 7-0 run for a 112-105 Pacers lead with 8:50 left.

The Nets still trailed 122-120 with under four minutes left before they took the lead with a 6-0 run. Thomas’ bucket tied it, and Watanabe made one of two from the stripe. He grabbed his own miss and found Mills, who had 24 points, for a 3-pointer and a 126-122 lead with 2:34 to play.

Watanabe snaked inside for a putback of a Thomas miss to pad the cushion to six with under two minutes left. The Nets closed it out from there.

Haliburton scored 35 points to lead Indiana, which fell to 14-13.