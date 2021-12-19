Nets’ next two games postponed with COVID decimating roster

The Nets have been spared from having to play severely shorthanded again — at least for two more games.

Sunday’s game against the Nuggets and Tuesday’s matchup with the Wizards have both been postponed, the NBA announced.

The Nets’ next two games have been postponed with many players, including Kevin Durant and James Harden, in COVID protocol. Corey Sipkin

The first-place Nets lost Saturday night against the Magic while playing without 10 players who were in COVID-19 protocols, including their Big 3 of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving. The Nets were also missing two more players to injury, forcing coach Steve Nash to start three rookies and bring three players off the bench who had all just signed 10-day contracts.

The Nets-Nuggets game was one of three NBA matchups postponed on Sunday because of COVID-19 outbreaks. The Cavaliers-Hawks game and 76ers-Pelicans game were also postponed, as the virus continued to rear its ugly head in sports and across the country. Monday’s Magic-Raptors game has also been postponed.