Nets’ new Big 3 running out of time to develop chemistry

If the Nets thought their Big 3 didn’t have enough time together last year, this season is going to be far, far worse. If it happens at all.

Kevin Durant is still hurt, Kyrie Irving is still a part-time player, and newcomer Ben Simmons still hasn’t even practiced with the Nets, much less played. They’ve even lost their coach, with Steve Nash entering health and safety protocols before Monday and Tuesday’s huge home-and-home versus Toronto that carries playoff implications.

These Nets still claim their aim is a title. If no New York City mandates change to let Irving play and Simmons misses this upcoming three-game trip, the Nets are going to overcome a historically short runway to win that ring.

“I’m not too worried about it,” Bruce Brown said. Why not? “Because our guys are going to come back, and we’re going to take care of business.

“It’s just health. We haven’t played with each other yet. So just getting on the floor with everybody, we’ll figure out what we need to do to learn and fix things we need to do. We just got to get on the floor together.”

There’s no indication when that will happen, with Joe Harris out indefinitely and Andre Drummond suffering a left knee injury Monday that sidelined him Tuesday.

And Simmons still isn’t expected to even start practicing this week, with no details given on his sore back or season debut. The Athletic described “hope and optimism that at some point before the regular season is out he’s going to be back on the floor,” and a source that spoke with The Post fully expected that to be the case.

But when is a mystery.

Nash had been noncommittal about Simmons playing by the middle of the month. Simmons had said he hopes to play in the March 10 game against his former 76ers team in Philly, and the Nets host the Knicks three days later. And assistant Jacque Vaughn — standing in as head coach until Nash returns — sidestepped the question entirely.

“The great thing is that Steve will be in health and safety protocols for just a certain amount of days, and he’ll be able to handle those questions. I’ll be by his side in case he needs any advice from me,” Vaughn said.

“Ben’s still working through a number of things, reconditioning, so he’s not going to play this week. But we’re going to keep working on his timeline and hopefully he progresses well,” Nash had said. “He’s just doing some light shooting and physical therapy, making sure he gets that back 100 percent.”

Much was made of Durant, Irving and Harden getting only 202 minutes together over eight regular-season games last year, or 5.8 percent of the game time possible. No team in the last quarter century has won a title with their top three scorers together for so little during the regular season.

The 2000-01 Lakers won after Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal and Derek Fisher had logged just 10 games together. The Mavs won a decade later with Dirk Nowitzki, Caron Butler and Jason Terry together for just 231 minutes, or 5.9 percent of game time. And while Simmons isn’t guaranteed to supplant Seth Curry as the third scorer, the point stands.

Thanks to Durant’s MCL injury and Irving not playing at home — and not at all until Jan. 5 — they’ve only logged 82 minutes together in three games. Durant could return Thursday versus Miami, but Irving is only eligible for seven more games. If Simmons misses the upcoming road trip, the Big 3 could be together just four times, far below that historic championship threshold.

“We’re at that point of the season that you have a lot of new guys. You try to bring those guys in and try to create that chemistry,” Goran Dragic said. “A lot of guys are injured, too; so when we get everybody back it’s going to be much easier. But no excuses, we have to play well with the guys we have right now and try to win.”