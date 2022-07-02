Nets, Lakers talking Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook trade

Two disgruntled, big-name point guards could soon be switching coasts.

The Brooklyn Nets. and Los Angeles Lakers are actively engaged in discussions on a trade package that would send Russell Westbrook to Brooklyn in exchange for Kyrie Irving, according to a Yahoo Sports report.

Nevertheless, there are hurdles both sides will have to overcome before any deal can be struck.

The Nets are looking for draft compensation and, according to the Yahoo Sports report, want the Lakers to take 30-year-old Joe Harris and his remaining $38.6 million — owed over the next two years — in the deal. The Lakers, according to the report, don’t seem inclined to add Harris to the deal and are instead seeking Seth Curry as part of any agreement.

The 31-year-old Curry, the brother of Warriors star Stephen Curry, is on an expiring $8.5 million deal.

Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook USA TODAY Sports (2)

Irving, 30, and Westbrook, 33, used their player options to opt into the final year of their deals for the 2022-23 season, valued at $36.5 million and $47 million, respectively.