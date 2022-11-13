Nets’ Kyrie Irving posts cryptic tweet as he remains suspended

LOS ANGELES — Kyrie Irving will miss Sunday night’s game against the Lakers, still listed as suspended by the Nets.

The All-Star point guard — suspended by Brooklyn for posting links to an anti-Semitic movie and refusing to apologize — took to social media again Sunday with a cryptic tweet saying he won’t stoke or engage in any strife or bigotry.

“I was not put here on earth to participate in any religious/political wars or incite racial disharmony/prejudice within communities,” Irving tweeted. “We are all equal under the sun and I am here to participate in the building of an Equal world and follow the Word from the Most High/GOD/YAH.”

Irving first touched off a controversy with his Oct. 27 posts on Twitter and Instagram linking to an anti-Semitic film. He ignored public rebukes from both NBA commissioner Adam Silver and Nets team owner Joe Tsai and refused to apologize until after the latter suspended him.

Kyrie Irving remains suspended by the Nets. AP

The suspension was for a minimum of five games, but also included several remedial tasks, one of which included an apology for promoting the film. Irving passed the five-game mark with Saturday’s 110-95 win over the Clippers; but when The Post asked Tsai if Irving would return on this road trip, the Nets team owner said the star guard “still has work to do.”

It’s unclear if Sunday tweet is intended to be part of that work, and serve as an apology or disavowement of the aforementioned film. And even the Nets players have no clue when or if they’ll get their teammate back.

“Nah. It’s been out of our control. As players we try to lock in on the game and practices and we just try to lock in…..It’s over a lot of our heads right now. We just have to control what we can,” said Kevin Durant.

“His spirit is high. (He’s) looking forward to playing again. You know (Irving), he’s a gamer. He loves to play. Hopefully all this stuff is over with, we can move past it and get him back on the floor soon.”

Center Nic Claxton said he’s spoken to Irving and that the point guard is keeping his head up throughout the suspension.

“Yeah, his spirits are up, just trying to know navigate through everything,” said Claxton. “I have no idea (when he’s returning). I heard he’s not playing (vs. the Lakers), which is unfortunate. But you know, whenever he’s, whenever he gets back, we’ll get him back in the swing of things.”

Brooklyn came into Sunday 4-1 since Irving’s suspension, leading the league in both Net Rating and Defensive Rating over that span.