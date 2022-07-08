Nets' Kevin Durant trade offer to Timberwolves revealed

If the Nets’ recent trade proposal indicates the requisite package for landing Kevin Durant, then perhaps the star forward will remain in Brooklyn after all. 

Before acquiring All-NBA center Rudy Gobert in a blockbuster deal, the Timberwolves — according to Vince Goodwill on the “Posting Up” podcast — approached the Nets regarding the possibility of trading for Durant, the disgruntled 12-time All-Star. Brooklyn responded with a hefty asking price: Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, and four first-round picks. 

Minnesota balked, unwilling to part with its duo of young stars, and talks fizzled despite the Timberwolves making several inquiries. The Nets wouldn’t budge off their asking price — which The Athletic contextualized as “established All-Stars and a mountain of picks.”

Minnesota seemed willing to part with significant assets to land a superstar; the Timberwolves ended up trading four first-round picks and five other players for Gobert. But their negotiations — or lack thereof — with the Nets over Durant provide an idea of how hard it will be for Brooklyn to find a willing partner to satisfy its sky-high demands. 

Kevin Durant during the Nets playoff series against the Celtics.
Getty Images
Karl-Anthony Towns (left) and Anthony Edwards were a part of trade talks.
NBAE via Getty Images

Since Durant first requested a trade last Thursday, Brooklyn has expressed the same tenor: It is content playing this out, waiting for a team to meet its asking price. So comfortable are the Nets, in fact, that they have discussed the idea of keeping Durant until training camp in the fall. The slow-paced negotiations have even spurred some to question the request’s own veracity. 

Others have suggested that the market for Durant is “still taking shape.”