Nets’ Kevin Durant likely will be fined after cursing out fan

A fan shared a video on TikTok that was taken courtside, catching a voice from the crowd telling Kevin Durant, ”You’ve got to take this game over,” and the Nets star responding “You gotta shut the f- -k up and sit down.”

The NBA frequently fines players for profane interactions with fans, so Durant not only presumed he will be lighter in the wallet, but made light of it. He retweeted it, along with a photo of a woman handing over money.

Durant went down briefly in the second quarter of the Nets’ 113-111 loss to the Mavericks at Barclays Center, clutching at his foot. He got up after giving the crowd a scare, and said he just stubbed his toe.

“If you’ve all had a stubbed toenail, that just stings. Every time I stub my toenail I remember exactly where I was. That was one of those ones that just stung for a couple of minutes,” said Durant. “[Maxi] Kleber just like, I was running fast as s–t and he just stopped right in front of me. My toe nail just hit the tip of my shoe.”

LaMarcus Aldridge (right hip impingement) and Seth Curry (left ankle soreness) were both out Wednesday, but rookie Cam Thomas (back contusion) played 5:38 and missed his only shot, after sitting out the game Tuesday.

Nash said he expects Curry to play Friday against the Trail Blazers, but that Aldridge won’t be evaluated until next week.

The Nets recalled Day’Ron Sharpe from G-League affiliate Long Island, but he did not play. The rookie tallied 30 points, 22 rebounds and four blocks in 37 minutes in Long Island’s game earlier Wednesday at Westchester.