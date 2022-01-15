Nets’ Kevin Durant exits game with sprained left knee

The Nets were on their way to establishing cruise control Saturday night when a feel-good game against the Pelicans turned worrisome.

Kevin Durant, who is in the midst of an MVP-caliber season, left the game midway through the second quarter with a sprained left knee and did not return, later being ruled out for the night.

Bruce Brown fell awkwardly into Durant’s left knee, appearing to hyperextend it, on a defensive play with 5:38 left in the first half. Durant hobbled around on the court before taking himself out of the game and heading straight to the Nets locker room.

The Nets were up 25 points on the Pelicans at the time, with Durant having scored 12 points in the first quarter alone. He had just reentered the game when he got hurt, putting a damper on the Nets’ strong start.

Durant, who rested for Thursday’s game due to his heavy workload this season, entered Saturday leading the NBA averaging 29.7 points to go with 7.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists in 37.2 minutes per game.