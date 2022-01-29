Nets’ Kessler Edwards’ rookie rise and how he fixed his shot

Sign up here to get Inside the Nets delivered to your inbox each Saturday morning.

The Nets, shocking for a star-studded championship contender, have given significant minutes to four rookies. And likely none has surpassed expectations more than Kessler Edwards has.

The second-round draft pick from Pepperdine had his work cut out to even make the Nets’ roster. Now he’s been thrust into the starting lineup due to injuries to Joe Harris and, more recently, Kevin Durant. Selected No. 44 overall, Edwards entered the weekend 16th in his draft class in Win Shares and 20th in box plus-minus.

“I thought it was going to be later in the season – definitely didn’t think I’d be starting, doing all this at this time,” said Edwards, who has started the past nine games (overall he’s averaging 8.1 points and 4.4 rebounds in 17 appearances). “But I knew with my skill set and how I play that I’d be able to find a way to contribute. … I’m finally starting to get into a rhythm.”