Nets finally have COVID games rescheduled — and it’s a gauntlet

The Nets’ schedule reshuffling is done. And it is daunting.

The NBA finally announced a series of Brooklyn games that had been rescheduled due to the team’s COVID-19 outbreak, with five different tilts having been either tweaked or moved altogether.

“There’s no easy way to do this. So if we were expecting it to be a sweet little add to the schedule and no blood drawn then I think we’d be foolish,” coach Steve Nash said. “Everyone’s going to face all sorts of different predicaments and factors with COVID and postponements and replaying games. We just have to be positive and manage it the best we can.”

Jan. 9: Nets vs. San Antonio (noon tip) moved up from 7:30 p.m. so that the Nets can fly out to Portland for their makeup game the next day.

Jan. 10: Nets at Portland (10 p.m.). Originally slated for Dec. 23 as the start of a three-game West Coast road trip, it’s now going to be the tail end of a tough cross-country back-to-back.

Steve Nash on the Nets sideline Corey Sipkin/NY Post

Jan. 26: Nets vs. Denver (7:30 p.m.). This had been scheduled for Dec. 19 in Brooklyn, the first of three straight Nets games that got postponed due to a Covid outbreak on the team.

Feb. 17: Nets vs. Washington (7:30 p.m.). Another tilt postponed by the outbreak, this one had been slated for Dec. 21 at Barclays Center.

Feb. 28: Nets vs. Toronto (7:30 p.m.). This one was pushed back from Jan. 26 to accommodate the rescheduled game against the Nuggets.

The Nets could be waiting a while longer for the return of Joe Harris, with Steve Nash admitting the sweet-shooting wing isn’t days away, but weeks.

“I’m not exactly sure what he’s able to do right now because there have been different iterations on his rehab. He’s still got a couple weeks; in that ball park,” Nash said. “We’ll see how it goes. It could take longer than that.

Joe Harris takes a jump shot against the Pelicans USA TODAY Sports

“Whatever the length of time it is, for me I just want it to be behind him when he comes out of it. We all feel pretty confident in that. So, I’m less stressed about when he comes back and more stressed about long-term prognosis when he comes back.”

Harris has been out, rehabbing from ankle surgery. He hasn’t played since Nov. 14, with Monday’s tilt against Memphis being the 21st straight game he’s missed.

“I think settling of some of the irritation and then those high-intensity workouts all ramping up to that. I’m not even sure if that’s next on the card. I think he still is letting some irritation settle, and then we’ll ramp up accordingly,” Nash said. “I couldn’t put a timeline on it but I do feel confident that this is something that will resolve itself and we won’t look back.”

Center LaMarcus Aldridge was out vs. the Grizzlies with right foot soreness.

“I think it’s not very severe at all; it’s just some irritation,” Nash said. “That means a little rest (Monday). But we’re very hopeful that it doesn’t prolong itself.”