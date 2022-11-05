Nets fans alienated by Kyrie Irving, Ime Udoka dysfunction

Follow all the basketball buzz in Brooklyn Sign up for Inside the Nets by Brian Lewis, exclusively on Sports+.

If goodwill is a commodity, the Nets are tapped out.

They were arguably the most disliked team in sports — and that was back when their own fans liked them. The past year has seemingly turned half of Brooklyn against them as well with a string of controversies that have come to a head this week.

Kevin Durant requesting a trade or the firing of Steve Nash and Sean Marks? That’s passé and well in the past. But Kyrie Irving’s latest drama — promoting a film filled with anti-Semitic tropes — is the present. And potentially hiring suspended coach Ime Udoka — in the wake of a sexual misconduct scandal with the Celtics — to replace Nash could be their future, a landmine the Nets have to see coming, but still seem intent on stepping on.

“Let’s be honest about it, let’s just call it what it is … We spend so much time talking about all the things happening off the court that deter us from how skillful this team is on the court,” said ESPN’s Jason Williams, who grew up in Plainfield, NJ, as a Nets fan, but is one of many who have gone from rooting to revolted.

“Is Ime Udoka a coach that can potentially change the culture? Yes. Does he give you a higher winning probability than Steve Nash? Yes. But it does feel like — and this is coming from a New Jersey Nets fan — the Nets are the black eye of the NBA. It feels like they are the most unlikable team maybe in the history of basketball. You tell me how you root for this team.”

Ime Udoka has been linked to the Nets as their next coach, despite being suspended for the year by the Celtics due to reported sexual improprieties. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

Many fans are finding themselves unable to. And the latest developments — the behavior of Irving and the mere possibility of Udoka — have proved a bridge too far.

A new low

The past months have been one string of bad looks. The latest Irving controversy has taken that to another level, one some fans find untenable.

The Nets’ season-ticket base dropped over the offseason to the lowest in the NBA. Season ticket sales dropped 30 percent, from between 8,000 and 9,000 to a league-worst 5,500, sources told the Post. And the team has been getting lambasted by the press and on social media, whether they sign Udoka or not.

“Look, it’s understandable,” Marks said. “I’m completely empathetic to what’s going on here. I’m certainly not proud of the situation we find ourselves in.

“I would like to turn ESPN or the TV on and not find [reporters] talking about us in that manner, to be quite frank. I’d like to get back to basketball. I think that’s what our players would like to get back to. They’d like to focus on the things that are important here, and that’s competing at the highest level and playing basketball games.”

Nets GM Sean Marks said he wants the conversation around the team to be about basketball. Sorry. AP

But the Nets have made it impossible to watch them on the court. People can’t ignore the trainwreck off of it.

Irving promoting a movie with anti-Semitic tropes and stubbornly digging in his heels, refusing to apologize until after he was suspended by the team on Thursday night, dug a new low. The Nets’ public perception has cratered along with it.

“I’m not going to stand down on anything I believe in,” Irving said last Saturday when first questioned about his promotion of the movie. “I’m only going to get stronger because I’m not alone. I have a whole army around me.”

Though Nets owner Joe Tsai and Marks had hoped Irving would come around and work with the Anti-Defamation League, the star decided not to meet with the ADL personally and didn’t even have sufficient contact with his team. The Nets suspended him, saying he was “currently unfit to be associated with the team.”

In the end, he left the Nets little choice. But all of the organization’s possible choices were going to upset someone. Some of Irving’s supporters still are convinced he did no wrong and are irate the team even sanctioned him. The suspension has drawn profane reactions on Twitter.

Kevin Durant said he was unhappy about the “chaos” from “everybody’s opinions” on Kyrie Irving’s controversial social media post, then went out and wrecked the Wizards. AP

Even more fans have criticized the Nets for continuing to play Irving last week until his suspension began with Friday’s game in Washington.

“I just didn’t like anything that went on,” a done-with-it Durant said Friday. “I feel like it was all unnecessary. I felt like we could have just kept playing basketball and kept quiet as an organization. I just don’t like none of it.

“Media, [there are] so many outlets now and their stories hit pretty fast now. That’s where all the chaos is coming from, from everybody’s opinions. Everybody has an opinion on this situation, and we’re hearing it nonstop. But once the balls start bouncing and we get into practice, none of that stuff seeps into the gym.”

Durant is right about a couple of things. First, Brooklyn devolving into this hot mess was wholly unneeded. And since the arrival of the star duo of Durant and Irving in 2019, the Nets have become more and more insular. But what used to just be dismissing the media and reports as “noise” has grown into a disregard of public opinion.

Jeers from the crowd

It has brought the franchise to this point as an embarrassment to the league.

“I don’t think fans like off-the-court drama with their teams,” a former NBA owner told The Post, referring to the Nets.

Fans in the front row at Barclays Center this week wore T-shirts that read “Fight Antisemitism,” as a rebuke to Irving. Corey Sipkin

And right now, the Nets do drama better than they do basketball — they are just 3-6, and their net rating of minus-1.2 ranks 18th in the NBA, up from 28th prior to Friday’s 128-86 rout of the Wizards.

Aaron Jungreis — one of a group of Orthodox Jews who wore ‘Fight Antisemitism’ T-shirts and sat courtside at Monday’s game at Barclays Center — was born in Canarsie, and has been a Nets fan for a decade. Irving could change that.

“They should not keep a guy like that around. A lot of people are going to cancel [their tickets],” Jungreis told The Post.

Even Bruce Reznick aka Mr. Whammy — who is the most senior of all Nets superfans and also is Jewish — wrote a letter to Irving to express his feelings.

“Hopefully when he reads my letter, he should understand how he should act,” Whammy told The Post. “I think it’s very important that he understand his position — and change.”

Nets superfan Mr. Whammy is sticking around for now, but season-ticket numbers are way down. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

And into this mix, the Nets shockingly are looking to add Udoka, who has a reported history of sexual misconduct, in a leadership position.

“It’s shocking that the Nets would even consider hiring Udoka,” said Bridget Todd, director of communications at national gender equity organization UltraViolet. “Regardless of whether this relationship was consensual, it seems apparent that Udoka took advantage of his powerful position to start a sexual relationship with a workplace subordinate. That kind of behavior is beyond unprofessional and unacceptable, especially from a head coach in the NBA.

“The Nets represent Brooklyn — one of the most progressive places in the country. To hire someone as head coach who has proven to act irresponsibly in a position of power would contradict many of the standards New Yorkers not only follow, but established as the birthplace of the #MeToo movement. As such, UltraViolet is joining the many calls for the Nets not to hire Ime Udoka as the team’s new head coach.”

If they do, it’ll be adding to the pile of things that has made the Nets tough for fans to get behind.