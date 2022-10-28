Nets fan arrested after throwing cup at Luka Doncic

This fan probably wishes the game ended in regulation.

With 1:40 left in overtime of the Nets’ loss to the Mavericks at the Barclays Center, a fan threw a cup of ice in the direction of Dallas superstar Luke Doncic. It came when Kevin Durant was shooting free throws and it appeared to land somewhere between Doncic and Nets forward Nic Claxton, who was at the scorer’s table.

The fan then attempted to make a mad dash towards the exit but was apprehended by security, ESPN.com reported.

A spokesman told the website that the fan was arrested for their actions.

Neither the cup of ice nor the Nets were able to do much to slow down Doncic during the game. The Slovenian torched Brooklyn for 41 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists in the 129-125 victory.

The moment a drink gets thrown in Luka Doncic’s direction. Bleacher Report/Twitter

“We are spoiled to have someone like that,” Mavericks coach Jason Kidd, who is no stranger to spilled drinks at the Barclays Center, told reporters after the game.

“He really controlled the game. … It’s maturity. His IQ is so high. He understands the moment, and he delivered.”

During the 2021 playoffs, a Celtics fan threw a bottle of water at Kyrie Irving in Boston that led to his arrest on assault and battery charges.

Luka Doncic passes while being guarded by Ben Simmons. Corey Sipkin/ NY Post

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving after the game. NBAE via Getty Images

It was not the only curious moment involving Doncic in the game. After a Nets’ fast-break basket in the third quarter, it appeared Doncic was shoved to the ground by Durant. However, it is unclear how forceful Durant’s shove was or if Doncic was trying to sell the bump as a foul.

Doncic also had a careless turnover late in the final seconds that led to a Ben Simmons’ steal and a dunk by Durant that tied the game. But Doncic had a pair of baskets in overtime that helped the Mavericks prevail and improve to 2-2.

“Obviously, Luka is probably the best guy to make tough shots and make shots when they count, but he also knows when to make the right basketball plays,” Maxi Kleber said. “And especially when we came into overtime, they were like really aggressive with him and he made the right play, I don’t know, three or four times in a row. We just got hot and made all those shots.”

The loss dropped the Nets to 1-4.