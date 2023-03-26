Nets’ Day’Ron Sharpe has responded well to center competition

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Nets didn’t re-sign Nerlens Noel after his 10-day contract, and Moses Brown still hasn’t played with his set to expire Monday.

But both backup centers have contributed positively.

Their contributions haven’t been points or rebounds, but lighting a fire under 2021 first-round pick Day’Ron Sharpe.

He finished with eight points, six rebounds and a block in the Nets’ 119-106 loss to the Magic on Sunday, and seems to have been motivated by the recent competition.

“Of course we wouldn’t do that. We wouldn’t sign those two bigs to motivate Day’Ron Sharpe to be a professional and bring all he has every single day,” Jacque Vaughn said, his voice dripping with good-natured sarcasm. “At the end of the day these guys are here in this league because they have a competitive nature about it. That’s why they got here. That’s why they’re the one-percenters.





“And sometimes you have to tap into that competitive nature. Sometimes you can not appreciate the situation that you’re in. It might not look like the way you want it to look on your timing. Sometimes you need a little nudge, and Day’Ron has responded extremely well by having another big on the roster.”

After having taken four consecutive DNPs — and seven of eight — Sharpe has appeared in five straight games.

That’s the first time he’d done so since Jan. 28 through Feb. 13, when he fell out of the rotation following the trade-deadline moves that reshaped the roster.

“I’d say [inconsistent playing time] was hard early on. It was a challenge. Now, I’d say it is what it is. You can only control what you can control,” said Sharpe, just 21. “I’m just the type of dude I really don’t let things get ingrown. Something happens and a couple of hours go by and I’m over it, for real.

“[Vaughn] is always preaching habits and being more professional. … Watching film after the game, just getting what you need. Even though I’m young, still getting what you need and doing what you have to do to get ready for the game.”

Royce O’Neale (left knee soreness), Ed Sumner (right hip contusion), Seth Curry (personal reasons) and Ben Simmons (back, nerve impingement) were also out. Vaughn wasn’t sure if Curry would be available Wednesday.





