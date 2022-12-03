Nets cruise past Raptors as they roll to fourth straight win

The Nets are rolling — and the Raptors weren’t even a speed bump Friday night.

They dominated the Raptors before a sellout crowd of 17,732 at Barclays Center, in an authoritative 114-105 beating on both ends of the court that was far more lopsided than the final score might suggest.

The Nets (13-11) led by as many as 36 points, and finished the game in cruise control.

It was the Nets’ season-high fourth straight victory, and their sixth in a row at home. A team that was mired in 13th place in the Eastern Conference a month ago has vaulted up the standings, and now is sitting in sixth — and just one-half game out of fourth place, pending the Pacers’ game at the Jazz later Friday night.

“Shots going in,” Kevin Durant, who had 17 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, said with a shrug in explaining the recent surge. “We got a couple of favorable matchups with some teams being a little banged up there. But all in all, I think we’re moving the basketball well, we’re covering for each other on the defense side of the ball. And we’re playing as a unit on both ends. So we continue that and we’ll be trending in the right direction.”

Kyrie Irving scores during the Nets’ win over the Raptors. USA TODAY Sports

The Nets are headed straight up, and they leapfrogged both the Raptors (11-11) and the 76ers with the win Friday.

They moved the ball well and shot 53.7 percent from the floor. They put all five starters in double-figures, led by Kyrie Irving’s game-high 27 points (he added five assists).

They harassed Toronto into shooting .437 and just 7-for-24 from 3-point range. Their defense sparked a five-minute, first-quarter blitz that blew the game open, a 15-0 run that turned a seven-point lead into a 22-point cushion.

“Just playing with a lot more confidence, everybody’s pretty set in their role, and we’re just getting in a good rhythm right now. So we just want to keep it going,” Irving said. “It starts on the defensive end for us. We said at the beginning of the season: When we’re working on all cylinders like that on the defensive end, it makes the game and the night a lot easier.

“We had control of the game since the first quarter and we were able to play the game the right way. We gave up a lot of opportunities, open looks [late] being too passive, but I’d rather that than us getting into any selfish play. So we cover for each other on the defensive end, we did all the little things, and offensively, we made enough shots to get the W.”

A comprehensive one.

Joe Harris tied his season-high with 17 points and hit a season-best 5-for-7 from 3-point range.

T.J. Warren made his Nets debut in the win. Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

It also was a perfect environment for T.J. Warren to make his Nets debut and return to the NBA. In his first appearance since Dec. 29, 2020 — a span of 703 days — he had 10 points off the bench on 5-for-9 shooting to lead all Nets reserves in scoring.

The Nets were clinging to a 17-10 lead after Pascal Siakam, who led Toronto with 24 points. hit a free throw with 8:01 left in the first quarter.

That’s when the Nets blew it open with their five-minute blitz. They reeled off 15 unanswered points. They shot 6-for-7 from the floor. The run fittingly was capped by Warren, who hit a baseline pull-up that put them ahead 32-10.

The defense during that run was withering, forcing seven straight Raptors misses and a couple of turnovers for good measure. By the time Toronto’s Thad Young finally broke the drought with a driving hook shot with 3:10 left in the quarter, all the momentum belonged to the Nets.

T.J. Warren, right, celebrates with Kevin Durant. Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

The Nets led 41-17 after the first quarter, their highest-scoring quarter of the season, and their biggest differential in any opening period since March 8, 2013.

The cushion swelled to 36 when Warren’s put-back pushed the lead to 67-31 with 5:25 left in the first half. They spent the second half holding Toronto at arm’s length.

The Nets led the Raptors 93-72 through three quarters — their second-biggest edge entering the fourth all season — and cruised from there.

A late 9-0 run got the Raptors to within seven in the final minute.

“[The Raptors] do a lot of scrambling on defense, so we just moved the ball made an extra pass and were able to find good shots. Joe and Ky got us going to start, making shots; so that’s always good when we make our first few 3s,” Durant said. “We moved the ball all night and were able to find good shots.”