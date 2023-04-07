Nets cruise past Magic to clinch playoff berth

The Nets are in the playoffs.

Now comes the hard part.

Brooklyn is essentially done with the regular-season, and now on to the 76ers.





Mikal Bridges shoots during the Nets’ win over the Magic on April 7. Corey Sipkin for the NY Post





Jacque Vaughn reacts during the Nets’ win over the Magic on April 7. Corey Sipkin for the NY Post

Brooklyn cruised to a 101-84 rout of Orlando before a sellout crowd of 18,177 at Barclays Center on a Good Friday that turned out great.

The laugher clinched the sixth and final guaranteed playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, and let the Nets top last season’s win total with one date left on the schedule.

That date will be Easter Sunday against Philadelphia, the same team they’ll face in the first round of the playoffs next weekend.





Cameron Johnson dunks during the Nets’ win over the Magic on April 7. Corey Sipkin for the NY Post

Don’t expect any fireworks, or anything that resembles postseason passion.

Brooklyn (45-36) is locked into the sixth seed, the 76ers the third spot, and both could end up resting players.

But for the Nets, there will be no scoreboard watching, or trying to game the standings.

Just getting ready for next weekend’s 76ers series that really counts.