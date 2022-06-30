Nets could target these three players in NBA free agency

NBA free agency officially begins Thursday. Here are three players that will be on the Nets’ wishlist:

Center Deandre Ayton

This is the white whale, a restricted free agent the Nets have been linked to in a sign-and-trade involving Joe Harris and Nic Claxton. Would they sacrifice depth to chase a star, even if it’s insurance against losing Kyrie Irving?

Deandre Ayton NBAE via Getty Images

Forward Otto Porter Jr.

GM Sean Marks once signed the sweet-shooting wing to a max offer sheet; could he get him for a $6 million mid-level exception now? If the Nets lose Patty Mills (or deal Harris), that need becomes more acute.

Center Isaiah Hartenstein

A young center who is versatile on both ends. There was mutual interest last year before the Nets signed Paul Millsap. Even if the Clippers can’t pay him, there will be plenty of interest around the league.