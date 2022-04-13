Nets centers Andre Drummond, Nic Claxton dominate in win

The Nets may not have a front-line center, but Andre Drummond and Nic Claxton certainly performed like one Tuesday night if you combined their efforts.

The two big men did a little bit of everything in the Nets’ 115-108, play-in tournament victory over the Cavaliers at Barclays Center. They finished at the rim. They scored at the paint. They defended well.

“They were great,” coach Steve Nash said.

The 6-foot-10 Drummond started and had 16 points and eight rebounds in 19 impactful minutes. Claxton, a more mobile 6-11 forward, came off the bench and finished the game, producing 13 points, nine rebounds and five blocks in 29 strong minutes. The duo combined to shoot 13-of-17 from the field with Claxton making all six of his field-goal attempts.

Andre Drummond and Nic Claxton N.Y. Post: Charles Wenzelberg; USA TODAY Sports

When the two perform like that, it makes it even tougher for the opposition. It’s harder to throw extra defenders at Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, and it gives the Nets more freedom on the perimeter when they know they have an effective rim eraser protecting the basket.

“It changes a lot for us [when they play like that],” Durant said. “We knew in order for us to beat this team we were going to have to be in the paint, box out and get back on defense. … You talk about me protecting the rim, that was [Claxton] that set the tone, he did it all night. I was just there assisting him.

“I think Drumm and Nic did a good job of setting the tone. Just with the physicality, rebounding, sprinting back on defense. Just attention to detail. We’re going to need that going forward.”