Nets blow late lead to fall into 3-0 hole in loss to 76ers

Joel Embiid swatted away the basketball — and maybe the Nets’ season.

As Spencer Dinwiddie drove the lane looking for the tying layup that could’ve saved the Nets after blowing a late five-point fourth-quarter lead to the 76ers, Embiid rotated from the back side and blocked the shot. Visiting fans at Barclays Center started a “MVP” chant for Embiid.

The Nets had one more chance to survive but threw away an in-bounds pass after a timeout to draw up the tying 3-point shot, and an uncontested basket at the other end finished off a 102-97 victory for the 76ers in Game 3 of an Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.

The Nets are in a 3-0 hole and will try to avoid being swept in Game 4 at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Tyrese Maxey’s 26-foot step-back 3 broke a 96-96 tie with 44 seconds remaining.

He scored 25 points on a night when Embiid looked to be battling back and knee pain but made the big block to add 14 points and 10 rebounds.

The game had a playoff-feel from the opening three minutes, when Embiid and Nic Claxton continued their history of bad blood.


Tyrese Maxey, who scored 25 points goes up for a layup during the Nets’ 102-97 Game 3 loss to the 76ers.
AP

Claxton finished an alley-oop dunk while getting fouled by a falling Embiid and then started down and stepped over his nemesis.

Not taking it lightly, Embiid karate-kicked Claxton between the legs.

Officials reviewed the replay and assessed a technical foul to Claxton and a Flagrant 1 foul to Embiid, who was not ejected like he would’ve been if the contact was deemed a Flagrant 2.


James Harden exit the court after getting ejected in the second half.
James Harden exit the court after getting ejected in the second half.
AP

Believe it or not, the physicality escalated from there: The 76ers’ James Harden and Claxton both were ejected in the final 13 minutes.

Harden, who had a team-high 21 points, was tossed for a Flagrant 2 offensive foul on Royce O’Neal.

Claxton, who had 18 points on 8-of-9 shooting and four rebounds, was ejected with 8:48 to go after earning a second technical foul for taunting.

Claxton flexed in Embiid’s face and bumped Tobias Harris, drawing a whistle and a point back to the locker room from Embiid, who played the final five-plus minutes with five fouls.