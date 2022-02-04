The Hamden Journal

Nets are a mess, but still rightfully the NBA title favorite

It has been two weeks since the Nets won a game. The most star-studded team in the NBA holds the league’s longest active losing streak, picking up its sixth straight loss in embarrassing fashion Wednesday night at Sacramento, which had been on a seven-game losing streak and was without star guard De’Aaron Fox.

No NBA champion has ever suffered a losing streak of at least seven games during its title-winning season. Only four teams in NBA history have won a championship after enduring a six-game losing streak (2011 Mavericks, 2004 Pistons, 1979 SuperSonics, 1951 Royals) and those teams rank among the least talented title teams of all time, ultimately succeeding because of well-defined roles and unparalleled chemistry.

It is hard to envision how the Nets can achieve such cohesion this season. The Nets’ four highest-paid players haven’t played together yet this season and it’s unclear when — or if — they will.

