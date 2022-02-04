Nets are a mess, but still rightfully the NBA title favorite

Sign up here to get Beyond the Back Page delivered to your inbox each weekday morning.

It has been two weeks since the Nets won a game. The most star-studded team in the NBA holds the league’s longest active losing streak, picking up its sixth straight loss in embarrassing fashion Wednesday night at Sacramento, which had been on a seven-game losing streak and was without star guard De’Aaron Fox.

No NBA champion has ever suffered a losing streak of at least seven games during its title-winning season. Only four teams in NBA history have won a championship after enduring a six-game losing streak (2011 Mavericks, 2004 Pistons, 1979 SuperSonics, 1951 Royals) and those teams rank among the least talented title teams of all time, ultimately succeeding because of well-defined roles and unparalleled chemistry.

It is hard to envision how the Nets can achieve such cohesion this season. The Nets’ four highest-paid players haven’t played together yet this season and it’s unclear when — or if — they will.