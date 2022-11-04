Nets, ADL ask for anti-Semitic film in Kyrie Irving controversy be removed from Amazon

The Anti-Defamation League, along with the Nets, have sent a letter to Jeff Bezos and other leaders at Amazon asking to have the film and book at the center of the Kyrie Irving controversy removed from the platform — or at the very least have an explanation added about the issues with the content, according to The Athletic.

“Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America,” a 2018 film based off a 2015 book of the same name by Ronald Dalton, is laced with anti-Semitic tropes and advances the false thesis that black people are the “chosen ones” from Israel and have been victimized by Jews.

The description of the film on Amazon, meanwhile, says it “uncovers the true identity of the Children of Israel by proving the true ethnicity of Abraham, Ishmael, Isaac, Jacob, the Sons of Ham, Shem & Japheth. Find out what Islam, Judaism and Christianity has covered up for centuries in regards to the true biblical identity of the so-called Negro in this movie packed with tons of research.”

Irving has been suspended indefinitely by the Nets after promoting the film on social media, then initially refusing to say he was sorry, or that he didn’t hold anti-Semitic beliefs.

Kyrie Irving has suspended at least five games by the Nets. Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

Amid enormous backlash, the Nets star finally did apologize late on Thursday but only did so after having been suspended for what will be at least five games.

Even in his apology, though, he said he agreed with some of the points in the film.

“While doing research on YHWH, I posted a Documentary that contained some false anti-Semitic statements, narratives, and language that were untrue and offensive to the Jewish Race/Religion, and I take full accountability and responsibility for my actions,” Irving wrote on Instagram. “I am grateful to have a big platform, to share knowledge and I want to move forward by having an open dialogue to learn more and grow from this.

Jeff Bezos Getty Images

“To all Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize. I initially reacted out of emotion to being unjustly labeled Anti-Semitic, instead of focusing on the healing process of my Jewish Brothers and Sisters that were hurt from the hateful remarks made in the Documentary.

“I want to clarify any confusion on where I stand fighting against anti-[Semitism] by apologizing for posting the documentary without context and a factual explanation outlining the specific beliefs in the Documentary I agreed with and disagreed with. I had no intentions to disrespect any Jewish cultural history regarding the Holocaust or perpetuate any hate. I am learning from this unfortunate event and hope we can find understanding between us all. I am no different than any other human being. I am a seeker of truth and knowledge, and I know who I Am.”