Netflix’s ‘Quarterback’ series will follow Patrick Mahomes

Netflix’s next sports docu-series is looming — this one from the perspective of three NFL quarterbacks.

NFL Films and Netflix announced Wednesday they joined forces on “Quarterback,” a behind-the-scenes look of the lives of signal-callers Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota.

Produced by NFL Films, Omaha Productions and 2PM Productions, the QBs make for three different storylines on and off the field from the kickoff of the 2022 season to its conclusion.

“Playing quarterback in the NFL is a unique experience that has some pretty incredible ups and downs,” Peyton Manning, Hall of Fame QB and founder of Omaha Productions, said in a press release. “Thanks to this collaboration with our partners at NFL Films, 2PM Productions and Netflix, fans will be given a unique and intimate look at what life is like as a starting QB.”

Mahomes, 27, engineered an offense without Tyreek Hill and led the Chiefs to their second Super Bowl title in four seasons. He also won his second NFL MVP by leading the league with 5,250 yards passing and 41 touchdowns.





Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with his wife Brittany Mahomes and daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes after the Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 2023. Getty Images





Kirk Cousins carries his son, Turner, before the start of an NFL preseason football game against the San Francisco 49ers. MediaNews Group via Getty Images

Outside of the game, Mahomes is a father to two children — daughter Sterling Skye and son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon — and a husband to Brittany Matthews, who has only grown in the media since Mahomes’ success in the league.

Cousins, one of the NFL’s most polarizing players under center, made headlines last season when he orchestrated the greatest comeback in NFL history — the 34-year-old led the Vikings from a 33-0 halftime deficit to take home the win over the Indianapolis Colts, 39-36 in Week 15.

He also led the Vikings to the playoffs for the second time in four years, but Minnesota lost in the wild-card round at the hands of Daniel Jones and the Giants. Cousins is married to Julie Hampton and father to sons Cooper and Turner.





Marcus Mariota reacts after Atlanta’s 28-14 win against the San Francisco 49ers in 2022. Getty Images

Mariota provides the most enigmatic storyline. The 29-year-old had an anticlimactic season with the Falcons after earning the starting quarterback spot back for the first time since 2019 — before losing it to rookie Desmond Ridder. After seeing the bench, Mariota, 29, threw in the towel in Atlanta.