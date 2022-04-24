Needs surgery, will keep playing for 76ers

Joel Embiid needs surgery, but he’s going to continue playing for the 76ers until their NBA playoff run comes to an end.

Doc Rivers told reporters Sunday an MRI exam confirmed Embiid has a torn ligament in his right thumb, while ESPN reports the 28-year-old will not miss time and will wait to have the procedure in the offseason.

“Treatment is the same. There literally will be no change,” Rivers told reporters. “It’s just, we knew we thought what it was and it was, so you just keep moving on.”

Embiid, an NBA MVP finalist, injured his thumb during the 76ers’ Game 3 win over the Raptors on Wednesday. He then scored 21 points and had eight rebounds in 39 minutes during the Sixers’ Game 4 loss on Saturday in which Toronto avoided getting swept.

Joel Embiid (l.) during the 76ers’ Game 4 loss to the Raptors on Saturday. Toronto Star via Getty Images

After the loss, Embiid revealed he was “really sick” as he played through the first two games of the series.

“It’s the playoffs. Nothing is going to stop me,” Embiid said. “So I’ve just got to keep going and hope for the best.”