Need more than free Pepsi to get you through watching Giants

When you get right down to it, the beverage controversy that led things off at MetLife Stadium this week was awfully silly. Think about it: Does it really matter if you got a medium-sized Pepsi for free in exchange for your loyalty to these Giants? Does it really matter if only the license holder of your ticket group got to guzzle the Pepsi?

Honestly — Pepsi?

In order to successfully make it through 60 minutes of Giants football without a) wanting to punch a hole through the nearest wall; b) wanting to kick a garbage can across the room; c) wanting to throw your remote control through your television screen; or d) wanting to rent an airplane to carry angry messages across the sky you probably need to pour the Pepsi down the drain and opt for:

A) Jameson.

B) Jagermeister

C) Jim Beam or

D) Johnnie Walker. Red, black, green, blue. Whichever you prefer.

Really, any of the J’s will do.

Joe Judge and the Giants lost to the Cowboys on Sunday. Robert Sabo (2)

“The effort of the team was what we wanted,” Giants coach Joe Judge said after the Giants fell to the Cowboys on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium, 21-6, ensuring a fifth-straight double-digit loss season, seven in the last eight. “The execution was not.”

(Which, of course, hearkens to the great John McKay who once was asked during a particularly woeful season for his Tampa Bay Buccaneers to talk about his team’s execution and quipped, “I’m in favor of it.” Judge could use a little infusion of John McKay for these postgame press gatherings.)

You know the funny thing about Sunday? As most of the crowd filed out of MetLife, packed up their tailgating paraphernalia, hopped in their cars and inched home along the Turnpike, they were grumbling aplenty, mostly unhappy about what they’d seen, generally angry at an underwhelming performance.

The funny part, you ask? Those were the Cowboys fans doing the grousing, a less-than-silent majority on this day, who watched Dak Prescott and Zeke Elliott and Micah Parsons and the rest of the star-spangled crew manhandle the Giants despite bringing their C+ game for most of the day. The NFL should keep stats like “fewest amount of sweat spilled in a regular-season victory.” The Cowboys would’ve set that mark with room to spare Sunday.

“This is the time of year when things start to sort themselves out,” Dallas coach Mike McCarthy said, and he was half-right. The Cowboys still have time to recharge their batteries and make sure their playoff stay isn’t a brief one. The Giants’ season sorted itself out when Dexter Lawrence jumped offsides in Washington in Week 2.

“If I had the answer, I’d be playing better, quite honestly,” said Saquon Barkley, asked about how he, personally, could figure out what’s been ailing him as a player but that, naturally, can apply to every aspect of the Giants’ program. Better Cowboys teams have been beaten by lesser Giants teams plenty through the years, which is why this rivalry used to be fun.

Malik Hooker intercepts a pass from Mike Glennon. Robert Sabo

Sunday there wasn’t even 30 seconds when you thought that was possible.

That delighted the folks wearing the Staubach and Aikman and Prescott jerseys in the stands. Judge tried to minimize the impact of the Cowboys takeover, as he should, but even if Cowboys fans have made a habit of infiltrating the Meadowlands through the years this was different.

Proof? With the Giants planning to go on fourth-and-1 in the fourth quarter, Dallas’ Randy Gregory waved his arms, the universal and long-standing signal for the crowd to get loud, loud, loud. And the crowd did. And it worked: The Giants committed a false start, causing Barkley in the backfield to unsnap his chin strap in frustration.

Reminder: THE GAME WAS IN NEW JERSEY.

There are a few things here and there to feel good about with the Giants, stolen spasms of light in the blacked-out tunnel. Leonard Williams ignored his triceps injury and played, exhibiting an awful lot of heart and toughness, saying, “I wanted to finish this year strong with my guys. I don’t want to leave my guys hanging.”

Judge finally acceded to the wishes of the 834 Giants fans in attendance at the end and put in quarterback Jake Fromm, who said of his first NFL appearance: “This was my childhood dream,” a nice Hallmark moment for the Hallmark time of year.

After that?

Yeah. Better not to think about it if you root for the Giants. Better to pour yourself a drink. Preferably one a little stronger than a Pepsi.