NCAA Tournament: West Region betting breakdown

As millions of Americans begin filling out their brackets, so begins our four-part series of evaluating the betting odds for each region.

We’ll begin with the West Region, which is headlined by the No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga Bulldogs with the Duke Blue Devils occupying the No. 2 seed in the region.

For each region, our focus will be on three categories: the odds that present the most value, the high seed to stay away from and our pick to advance to the region. Let’s dive in.



Value Play: No. 3 Texas Tech (+500)

As a result of teams playing in unfamiliar venues, I’m a fan of backing teams that prioritize defense in the tournament.

Texas Tech arrives at the dance with the best adjusted defensive efficiency in the tournament, per kenpom.com, and has a number of impressive wins on the season. The Red Raiders have two wins against Baylor to go along with a victory against Kansas.

While it’s not reassuring that coach Mark Adams’ side lost to Gonzaga by 14 at home, the Red Raiders defense showed up in big games. In 11 contests against ranked teams, Texas Tech allowed only 64 points per game in regulation while keeping eight of those 11 teams under 70 points in the first 40 minutes.

Terrence Shannon Jr. Amy Kontras/USA TODAY Sports

I like the way the Red Raiders match up with Duke in a potential regional semifinal and would personally give them a better shot than +500 in a hypothetical regional final with Gonzaga. For those reasons, Texas Tech feels like a sleeper in the West.

Stay Away – No. 2 Duke (+350)

The recent form for Duke suggests this team is heading in the wrong direction entering the tournament and I want no part of this price.

A home loss to North Carolina, which was clearly an inferior side entering that contest. to go along with a beatdown from Virginia Tech in the ACC Championship final has me questioning Duke’s ability to reach the national semifinals.

Plus, the path for Duke through this region is anything but easy. Davidson is a mid-major that could cause problems in the second round, while I personally power-rate both Gonzaga and Texas Tech ahead of the Blue Devils.

Mike Krzyzewski USA TODAY Sports

I’d want at least +475 to consider backing coach Mike Krzyzewski’s squad in this region, so I’m happy to take a pass at this price.

Pick to Advance – No. 1 Gonzaga (-140)

Sometimes it’s hip to be square and ultimately I think Gonzaga is far-and-away the best team in this region.

Mark Few’s squad may not face a genuine challenge until the regional final where it (presumably) gets either Duke or Texas Tech. As for its regional semifinal, probable opponent Arkansas is a nice team, but there’s such a raw talent gap between the Razorbacks and the Bulldogs, especially when considering the added motivation for Gonzaga off last season’s ending.

Lastly, the efficiency metrics for this Gonzaga team are quite impressive. The Bulldogs own the best adjusted offensive efficiency among tournament teams while possessing the fifth-best adjusted defensive efficiency among tournament teams, per kenpom.com.

This may be a high price to lay for some, but I personally would have this price closer to -160. For that reason, I’m happy to lay the juice with the Bulldogs.