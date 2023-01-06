NCAA investigating Michigan for potential recruiting violations

Just as Jim Harbaugh made it known he “expects” to stay with the Michigan Wolverines, the NCAA began an investigation into the school for potential recruitment violations during the COVID-19 dead period.

According to ESPN, the alleged violations include impermissible contact with recruits during the NCAA-mandated dead periods and using a defensive analyst on the field for coaching, which is a breach of the rules. Harbaugh’s cooperation with the investigation is also being scrutinized. The head coach could face a potential multi-game suspension if found in violation of the rules.

Jim Harbaugh could face a suspension. USA TODAY Sports

The NCAA bylaws hold head coaches responsible for monitoring and maintaining their staff’s compliance to the rules within their programs. Even if Harbaugh wasn’t aware of or involved in the potential breaking of the rules, he still would be held at fault and penalized.

Michigan has not been given a notice by the NCAA for the allegations, but that reportedly could be coming within days. Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel declined to comment about the situation, according to ESPN.