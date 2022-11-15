NBL’s Isaac Humphries reveals he is gay

Isaac Humphries, a center on the NBL’s Melbourne United, came out as gay.

Humphries played college basketball at Kentucky from 2015-2017, and appeared in five games for the Atlanta Hawks in 2019. Humphries shared a video on Tuesday in which he addressed his sexuality with his teammates.

“Look, this is going to be probably one of the hardest conversations I’ve ever had in my life, but life’s about doing hard things and learning from them and making a difference through those hard times,” Humphries said at the outset of his message.

“A few years ago, I fell into a very dark place, a lonely place, I couldn’t be who I am and I attempted to take my life. The main reason behind me becoming so low and being at that point is because I was very much struggling with my sexuality and coming to terms with the fact that I’m gay.”

Humphries spoke about the inner anguish that he suffered.

“And I hated it about myself. I was disgusted with myself,” he said. “I thought I couldn’t be that person within a basketball environment, and it wasn’t until I was in a community that’s full of pride and happiness and joy, and it was a big wake-up call for me. But then came the question mark of how do I be a basketball player, and join a new team, when I’ve finally come to terms with myself and don’t want to hide who I am anymore.

Isaac Humphries, a center on the Melbourne United in the NBL, came out as gay. Getty Images

“I decided, if I’m going to join a team, that I’m going to come out publicly and just make sure people know that you can live and you don’t have to hide, just because you’re an athlete. But I do want to say, we as professional athletes have a responsibility to set examples for people, and the truth is there are so many people in other worlds that are struggling every single day and don’t know how to get up, don’t know how to exist. I know how that feels and I want to represent those people.”

As Humphries concluded his speech, he was applauded and embraced by teammates.

“That’s my goal behind this — make sure people know you can be who you want, be great, still be a great basketball player,” he said. “It has nothing to do with your sexuality or who you’re meant to me. I just want to be myself. I’ve discovered this is my purpose in life and I’m gonna give it my best go.”

Humphries was the NBL Rookie of the Year in 2018.

Notable former professional basketball players who have come out as gay include Jason Collins — who announced his sexuality during his playing career in 2013 — and John Amaechi.