NBC Sports' Michael Barkann rips James Bradberry Super Bowl penalty

NBC Sports’ Michael Barkann rips James Bradberry Super Bowl penalty

by

Michael Barkann, an Eagles analyst on NBC Sports Philadelphia, was apoplectic about the controversial holding call on James Bradberry.

Bradberry was flagged for holding on the Chiefs’ JuJu Smith-Schuster on a play with just under two minutes remaining in Super Bowl 2023. The penalty was a polarizing one, as Fox Sports color commentator Greg Olsen opined that the officials should’ve let them play.

“And then they get to a third-and-8 on the 15-yard line, and an incomplete pass! And Carl Cheffers’ team with a bulls–t call. I mean utter and complete bulls–t,” Barkann said. “It’s unbelievable. It’s inexcusable. You don’t make a call then and there! You don’t let the game be decided by the officiating.

“And yes it’s true. The officials go both ways. And you’ve got to rise above it. I understand. This is the freaking Super Bowl! And that should never happen.”

The holding penalty resulted in the Chiefs getting a new set of downs. They were able to run the clock down to within 10 seconds, allowing Harrison Butker to kick a 27-yard field goal to put the Chiefs up 38-35, for what would be the final score of the game.

Cheffers defended the call.


The Eagles’ James Bradberry (24) was flagged on a holding penalty late in the second half of Super Bowl 2023.
Twitter/Fox

“It was a clear case of a jersey grab that caused restriction,” he told pool reporter Lindsay Jones.

After the game, Bradberry admitted that he tugged at Smith-Schuster.

“It was a holding,” Bradberry told reporters. “I tugged his jersey. I was hoping they would let it slide.”